Central Linn swept visiting Coquille on Monday night in a battle of two of Class 2A’s top volleyball programs.
The Cobras topped the Red Devils 25-22, 25-21, 25-22.
“We were sluggish and (Central Linn) played well,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said.
Morgan Baird had 10 kills and Gracie Sinclair had eight kills for the Red Devils. Kaylee Green had 23 assists.
The Red Devils were coming off a big day Saturday, when they won the Les Schwab Tournament at Reedsport, which included several of the top smaller schools in the state.
Having a long road trip just after that tournament proved challenging, Grami said.
“They got rattled and played hurried,” Grami said.
Coming off its tournament win, Coquille is ranked fourth in the OSAA power rankings for Class 2A, while Central Linn is No. 6.
The Red Devils did not get a chance to play Weston-McEwen, which was No. 2 in last week’s coaches poll and also is No. 2 in the power rankings, because the TigerScots fell to North Douglas in their first-round match at Saturday’s tournament. Coquille swept North Douglas (No. 2 for Class 1A in the power rankings) in the semifinals and beat Oakridge in the final.
The Red Devils return to Sunset Conference play tonight at home against Gold Beach and will have another big nonleague road game next Thursday when they travel to Creswell, traditionally one of the state’s top Class 3A programs and Coquille’s former Mountain Valley Conference rival. Creswell is in Coos Bay tonight to play Marshfield and North Valley. The Pirates host North Valley at 3:30 and Creswell at 6:30.