Marshfield’s volleyball team opened the season with a three-set loss to a seasoned Cascade Christian team in Medford on Saturday.
The Challengers swept the Pirates 25-17, 25-20, 25-20, but Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel was encouraged because Cascade Christian was playing its fourth match and the Pirates haven’t even been able to practice as a full squad because of practice restrictions since Coos County is in the extreme-risk category.
“Although we lost the match, the girls played hard and put up a good fight against a team that is senior-dominant and was playing their fourth match of the season,” Montiel said. “It was obvious it was our first match and that we have not really been able to practice as a whole team together.
“That being said, we found some things that we can take back to practice and use as a reference point. We will look at tweaking our lineup a little for our next match and see what we like and what we don’t and adjust from there.”
Cedar Ward had six kills, Paige Macduff five and Raegan Rhodes three for the Pirates. Ward and Carmen Samuels had four aces each. Rhodes also had nine assists and Gracie Peach six. Samuels had 14 digs.
“Carmen Samuels played really well in her first outing at libero,” Montiel said. “She dug up and saved a ton of hard attacks and served well, too.”
Montiel noted that Rhodes had a few timely kills and that Kate Miles was solid in her first match at a new position.
“Never having played middle blocker before, there is a huge learning curve on blocking and attacking,” Montiel said. “By the end of the match, Kate had adjusted to that and was getting her hands on a ton of balls while blocking.”