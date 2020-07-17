COOS BAY — Normally in the spring and fall, Coos County Youth Sports would have hundreds of kids playing soccer on up to 40 teams in the Bay Area. This year has not been like most.
But this week and next, at least a group of those kids are able to shake off the rust and get to experience the sport to an extent in a camp on the Millicoma field in Eastside, organized by Kevin Dubisar, one of the group’s leaders.
“We’ve been doing soccer spring and fall for eight years,” Dubisar said. “It’s awesome seeing the kids out in the fresh air.
“To make it happen, it’s a little extra work, but it’s totally worth it.”
Dubisar is following health guidelines including trying to keep the kids at least six feet apart as much as possible. His wife, Ali, checks the temperature of each student before every camp session and the students wash their hands before and after the practice at a portable hand-washing station. Each also uses a single ball, either their own or one supplied by the program, for most of the drills, rather than sharing balls. Those are washed after each practice in a cow trough with a cleanser.
For the start of drills, Dubisar painted orange dots at a little more than six-foot intervals on the field, starting each student on a different dot.
Normally, he might use little cones instead of the dots, but he reasoned that the cones would be one more thing he and Ali would have to clean at the end of each session.
“With the school district, everything we use, we have to clean,” he said.
The students have been broken into two sessions, younger players earlier in the afternoon and older ones later.
Within those sessions, as much as possible, the kids are divided into smaller groups of eight students or less.
Several parents were helping with the younger students Wednesday, which made that easier.
“The main concern is we’re doing our best to keep them healthy,” Dubisar said.
Dubisar is quite familiar with a lot of the players, who have been with Coos County Youth Sports for years. He’s enjoying seeing new faces, too.
“Some of them, this is their first time doing soccer,” he said.
They are learning some of the basic skills of the game, the focus of the younger clinic, for players up to third grade.
For the older ones, to make things more fun, Ali inflated and brought out a giant ball that was almost as tall as Dubisar, encouraging the players to try to pass the ball to others, made more challenging by the wind.
Any students who were registered for the spring season, which was canceled because of the pandemic, or who are registered for the upcoming fall season are able to attend for free.
“If we weren’t doing it, they wouldn’t be doing anything at all,” Dubisar said. He has a hunch many of the kids are playing video games a lot more than they are being active outside.
Dubisar said the current plan for the fall season is to start practice in September and games in October, provided the state doesn’t have to go into stricter rules because of the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re really flexible right now,” he said.
To learn more, people can visit the Coos County Youth Sports Facebook page.