Myrtle Point was part of history Friday night, but the game didn’t end the way the Bobcats had hoped.
The combined Myrtle Point-Powers football squad fell to traditional eight-man powerhouse Camas Valley 38-6 in the first-ever night game for the Hornets in their stadium, which had lights installed in preparation for this season.
The Bobcats kept the game relatively close for three quarters before the Hornets scored 20 points in the fourth to pull away.
James Standley scored on a 28-yard run in the first quarter and Jared Standley had TD runs of 23 and 6 yards in the second to give the Hornets an 18-0 halftime lead.
Myrtle Point’s Nate Little caught a 26-yard TD pass from Logan Backman in the third, but the Hornets added TDs in the fourth quarter by both Standleys and Seth Lamell to pull away.
Myrtle Point, which fell to 1-2 on the season, hosts Glendale this Friday.
Camas Valley 38, Myrtle Point 6
Myrtle Point;0;0;6;0;—;6
Camas Valley;6;12;0;20;—;38
CV: James Standley 28 run (pass failed)
CV: Jared Standley 23 run (pass failed)
CV: Jared Standley 6 run (pass failed)
MP: Nate Little 26 pass from Logan Backman (run failed)
CV: Jared Standley 50 run (run failed)
CV: James Standley 13 run (Collin Ewing pass from Jared Standley)
CV: Seth Lamell 22 run (pass failed)
Lowell 35, Reedsport 0: The Brave suffered their third straight loss to open the season.
They will try to get their first win Friday when they host Monroe.
Gold Beach 28, Glendale 22: The Panthers got their first eight-man win when they beat visiting Glendale in their home opener Friday.