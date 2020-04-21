BANDON — A campaign to raise funds for caddies at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has generated nearly $175,000 in its first week.
The Bandon Caddie Relief Fund effort on gofundme had brought in $174,699 from more than 1,400 contributors as of Tuesday morning.
The 11 caddies behind the fundraiser — a cross section of the resort’s caddies — have set a goal of 5,000 donors for the fund.
Caddies at the resort are private contractors, not regular employees, so they are dependent on doing loops for their income.
During the peak summer season, Bandon Dunes has more than 350 caddies, but the number of year-round caddies is now about 250, said Sven Nilsen, one of the leaders in the fundraising effort.
“That (group) has really grown over the last five or six years,” Nilsen said. “The resort just gets busier every winter.”
The 11 members of the core group include 10 year-round caddies and feature 10 men and one women. Most have been with the resort 12 or more years, Nilsen said.
The group started coming up with ideas for a fundraiser almost as soon as the resort closed last month — the current plan is to reopen May 1 if possible.
Many caddies have been reaching out to clients directly asking them to contribute to the fundraiser. The resort also helped out through its own social media networking.
“They’ve been absolutely great sharing feedback,” Nilsen said.
“We would be totally unable to do this with the speed we’ve done it without the help and support of Bandon Dunes,” added Todd Petrey, another member of the group leading the campaign.
Petrey suggested an initial fundraising goal of $1, so as not to put a cap on the amount the group was seeking and have people not contribute because that goal had been met.
In their message on the fundraiser page, the caddies wrote, “Our goal will be met when each person with a memorable caddie experience at Bandon Dunes has had an opportunity to show their appreciation through this fund.”
The caddies later added a goal of 5,000 donors.
The campaign quickly got off to a good start.
“I am certainly uplifted by what I am seeing happening by our fundraising campaign,” Petrey said. “It gives you some perspective of how people feel about the (caddie) program.”
Nilson also is grateful for the response to the fundraiser.
“It’s been great,” he said, adding that it hasn’t just come from golfers.
“We have someone in the caddie office who gave a very generous donation,” Nilsen said. “That was an amazing gesture.”
In addition to the funds, the messages the caddies have been receiving have been positive, Petrey said.
“It’s been awesome to read the responses from community members who say that not only do the caddies work hard, but the money that they get comes back into our community, it is very far reaching,” he said. “The money is going to be spent in Bandon. It’s stimulus for the Bandon community and the county.”