COOS BAY — As the Pirate Palace was being cleaned after Marshfield’s play-in volleyball win on Tuesday night, the school's football team ran around the top ring.
It’s a light week for the Pirates. Coming off a physical and emotional win on Friday over Marist Catholic to earn the Sky-Em League title, Marshfield has a bye as it waits to learn its first-round opponent in the Class 4A playoffs next week.
“We just tried to do a team-building thing and come support the volleyball team,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said of the Pirates' unusual workout Tuesday.
Marshfield intended to practice at Pete Susick Stadium on Tuesday. Lemmons brought the Pirates to the volleyball match to support their fall sports counterparts. Lemmons was hoping for a sweep. But the volleyball match ran to four sets, and Pete Susick Stadium was being prepared for a girls soccer game with a 7 p.m. start.
So Lemmons made a decision, to the delight of the players, for them to stay in shorts and T-shirts and condition in the soon-to-be-empty gymnasium.
“We were gonna to go the field, but there’s a soccer game,” Lemmons said. “Just trying to get healthy, mentally rested up and just refine things. We’re competing against Marshfield this week. I think this season our worst enemy has been ourselves.”
The bye week could not have come at a better time for Marshfield as it prepares for, it hopes, another long trek through the playoffs.
Lemmons said the Pirates are a little banged up after the comeback win on Friday, but also maybe a little emotionally drained.
It can be hard for a team to rise emotionally after emptying its tank the week before, but Marshfield doesn’t have that issue. It has two weeks to recharge and, perhaps more importantly, work on itself.
“This week there’s not gonna be a lot of hitting on each other,” Lemmons said. “Just polishing and fixing the things that we do and have got us where we’re at.”
Marshfield is seeded fourth for the playoffs, meaning the Pirates will host in the quarterfinals if they win their opener. If form holds, the Pirates would face No. 5 Mazama in the quarterfinals and then travel to a neutral site to play top-ranked Banks in the semifinals.
The bracket won't be finalized until after the play-in round games this week, which determine the final four teams in the field to go with the first- and second-place teams from each of the six Class 4A leagues.