COOS BAY — The first part of the special fall sport season for Marshfield and North Bend high schools came to an end Friday night with an event that extends a special piece of South Coast sports history.
The Pirates and Bulldogs, joined by athletes from Bandon and Powers, held a Coos County track meet, meaning the longest-running annual meet in the state was held this year, continuing a run that started in 1909, after the regular track season was canceled in the spring.
It wasn’t a typical county meet, not just because Coquille and Myrtle Point weren’t involved. There were no fans in the stadium, though some watched from outside the fences. And there was no triple jump and the hurdles weren’t as high as they would be during a regular track season.
But it was competition, capping a stretch of four straight weeks with meets between the schools, and there were some fine performances, all things considered.
“I think it’s been a positive experience for a lot of people,” said North Bend coach Blake Kemp “We’ve had a lot of good marks. We had some overall (personal bests).”
Kemp and his coaching colleagues also got their first chance to work with both the incoming freshmen and the sophomores who lost their spring season before the first meets could be held.
For the first time in any of the fall meets, team scores were held — North Bend’s boys and Marshfield’s girls claimed the team titles — and Fran Worthen recognized each of the champions and placers over the stadium’s sound system as the meet progressed.
And on the track and the field, the athletes made the most of the opportunity to compete.
“I’m counting this season as my sophomore season,” said Bandon’s Holly Hutton, who won a state title as a freshman before losing her second season in the spring.
She won the 800 and 1,500 meters on Friday, helping the Tigers finish second to the Pirates in the overall team race. And her winning times — 2 minutes and 32.03 seconds in the 800 and 5:18.67 in the 1,500 — were not bad as she won her first county titles after finishing near the top in the same two events as a freshman.
“I wish there was more people here,” Hutton said. “It’s nice for the meet to continue.”
Hutton was one of a number of athletes to win multiple events.
Marshfield’s Mira Matthews won both the shot put and javelin and tied for second in the discus with teammate Daphne Scriven, eight inches short of winner Alexis Hampton of North Bend.
“I’m very happy with the throws,” said Matthews, who had winning marks of 104 feet, 9 inches in the javelin and 31-2 ¼ in the shot put. Her discus mark was 98-6.
She even took part in Marshfield’s winning 4x400 relay, running 400 meters in a meet for the first time since seventh grade, she said.
She said the makeshift season was nice after all the athletes lost their chance to compete in the spring.
“I’m happy to have the season,” she said. “It started rough. It turned out pretty good.”
North Bend’s Celeste Le won both the 100 and 200 meters.
For the boys, Marshfield’s Matthew Allen won both the shot put and discus and North Bend’s Eli Bogatin won both hurdles races. Carter Brown, part of Bandon’s strong distance running program, took both the 800 and 3,000.
North Bend’s John Efraimson won both the 200 and 400 meters and also was part of both winning relays.
Efraimson also won the 400 meters at the county meet as a freshman back in 2019, when he finished the season placing fourth in the Class 5A state meet and helping the Bulldogs win the state team title.
“I’m not happy with the 400 time,” said Efraimson, who won that race easily in 53.92.
But he was thrilled with the 200, where he was close to his personal best, winning in 23.52 seconds and chasing down teammate Jake Posey, who won the 100 Friday and placed fifth in the state meet in the 200 back in 2019.
“I’m not sure where my 200 speed came from,” said Efraimson.
It gives him something more to look forward to in the spring, when hopefully the teams can hold a regular county meet with all the schools represented.
“I’m glad we were able to do this meet,” Efraimson said.
Kemp, his coach, agreed, adding that the short fall season will pay dividends in the spring.
“The muscle memory after missing the spring season takes a while to come back,” Kemp said. “Hopefully for next spring, it will be good.”
BOYS
Team Scores: North Bend 124, Marshfield 69, Bandon 44, Powers 2.
Shot Put — 1. Matthew Allen, Mar, 38-5; 2. Roman Fritz, NB, 37-11 ½; 3. Kaleb Hoffman, NB, 35-7 ¼; 4. Josiah Jensen, NB, 34-11 ¾; 5. Gary Clark, NB, 34-9; 6. Tyler Hill, NB, 29-6 ½; 7. Michael Pedrick, Pow, 28-6 ¼; 8. Harper Thompson, Mar, 24-7 ½; 9. Chance Browning, Mar, 23-8; 10. Charles Shorb, Pow, 20-11.
Discus — 1. Matthew Allen, Mar, 116-1; 2. Roman Fritz, NB, 112-0; 3. Josiah Jensen, NB, 106-7; 4. Kaleb Hoffman, NB, 103-8; 5. Gary Clark, NB, 97-2; 6. Michael Pedrick, Pow, 83-1; 7. Tyler Hill, NB, 81-0; 8. Benjamin Swank, NB, 74-9; 9. Chance Browning, Mar, 72-5; 10. Harper Thompson, Mar, 61-6; 11. Orion Sinko, NB, 54-4; 12. Charles Shorb, 50-0.
Javelin — 1. Roman Fritz, NB, 168-4; 2. Keegan Young, NB, 153-1; 3. Ethan Ingram, NB, 139-0; 4. Kaleb Hoffman, NB, 135-5; 5. Josiah Jensen, NB, 129-3; 6. Wyatt Smith, NB, 127-2; 7. Benjamin Swank, NB, 122-10; 8. Matthew Allen, Mar, 112-6; 9. Chance Browning, Mar, 94-3; 10. Harper Thompson, Mar, 56-6.
High Jump — 1. Jack Waddington, Mar, 5-2; 2. Keegan Young, NB, 5-0; 3. Brody Justice, NB, 4-8; 4. Kenneth Page, Mar, 4-6.
Long Jump — 1. Drew Phillips, NB, 18-6 ½; 2. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 18-3 ¼; 3. Talon Thomas, Mar, 18-1 ¼; 4. Ethan Ingram, NB, 17-2 ¾; 5. Gavin Schmidt, NB, 14-11.
Pole Vault — 1. Trent Summers, Mar, 14-1; 2. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 12-6; 3. Jack Waddington, Mar, 12-6; 4. Brody Justice, NB, 12-0; 5. Trenton Parrott, NB, 11-0; 6. Tie-Anthony Jewell, NB, and David Bouska, Mar, 9-0; 8. Owen Brown, Ban, 9-0; 9. Dacyn Ramey, Mar, 7-6.
100 — 1. Jake Posey, NB, 11.52; 2. Jason Padgett, NB, 11.82; 3. Drew Philips, NB, 12.30; 4. Liam Buskerud, NB, 12.45; 5. Andrew Efraimson, NB, 12.59; 6. Gage Looney, Ban, 12.91; 7. Talon Thomas, Mar, 13.77; 8. Gavin Stovall, Mar, 14.08.
200 — 1. John Efraimson, NB, 23.52; 2. Jake Posey, NB, 23.63; 3. Jason Padgett, NB, 24.19; 4. Drew Phillips, NB, 25.44; 5. Andrew Efraimson, NB, 25.47; 6. Jack Waddington, Mar, 26.66; 7. Andrew Robertson, Ban, 26.77; 8. Gage Looney, Ban, 26.98; 9. Orlando Avalos, Ban, 27.81; 10. Talon Thomas, Mar, 29.41; 11. Gavin Stovall, Mar, 29.57.
400 — 1. John Efraimson, NB, 53.92; 2. Andrew Robertson, Ban, 57.82; 3. Trevor Angove, Ban, 58.22; 4. Talon Thomas, Mar, 1:04.01; 5. Gavin Stovall, Mar, 1:10.64.
800 — 1. Carter Brown, Ban, 2:20.09; 2. Josh Minkler, Ban, 2:21.52; 3. Damian Avalos, Ban, 2:22.24; 4. Zack Robertson, Ban, 2:24.09; 5. Patton Clark, Ban, 2:30.90; 6. Evan Hernandez, NB, 2:44.29; 7. Julian Hernandez, Ban, 2:47.92; 8. Tiago Schrader, NB, 2:48.71; 9. Orion Sinko, NB, 2:48.90.
1,500 — 1. Alex Garcia-Silver, NB, 4:22.28; 2. Ansen Converse, Ban, 4:42.64; 3. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 4:46.52; 4. Josh Minkler, Ban, 4:55.34; 5. Nathaniel Folsom, NB, 4:56.95; 6. Charlie Ells, Ban, 4:59.28; 7. Patton Clark, Ban, 5:08.32; 8. Corbin Reeves, Mar, 5:10.35; 9. Tiago Schrader, NB, 5:25.85; 10. Evan Hernandez, NB, 5:21.42; 11. Julian Hernandez, NB, 5:48.00; 12. Tyler Hill, NB, 6:25.54; 13. Cullen Cribbens, Mar, 6:40.61.
3,000 — 1. Carter Brown, Ban, 10:19.44; 2. Ansen Converse, Ban, 10:30.42; 3. Charlie Ells, Ban, 11:08.98; 4. Brogan Markel, NB, 11:42.54; 5. Aidin Wilson, NB, 11:48.91; 6. Derek Bell, NB, 12:29.83.
110 Meter Hurdles — 1. Eli Bogatin, NB, 17.44; 2. Kenneth Page, Mar, 20.46.
300 Hurdles — 1. Eli Bogatin, NB, 45.49; 2. Trent Summers, Mar, 47.06; 3. Ethan Ingram, NB, 47.68; 4. Gavin Schmidt, NB, 51.33; 5. Kenneth Page, Mar, 53.03.
4x100 Relay — 1. North Bend (John Efraimson, Drew Phillips, Liam Buskerud, Jake Posey), 46.03; 2. Marshfield (Gavin Stovall, Kenneth Page, David Bouska, Jonathon Parks), 53.11.
4x400 Relay — 1. North Bend (Andrew Efraimson, Alex Garcia-Silver, Eli Bogatin, John Efraimson, 3:48.83; 2. Marshfield (Jacob Calvert, Jack Waddington, Trent Summers, Jonathon Parks, 3:52.09; 3. Bandon (Damian Avalos, Josh Minkler, Andrew Robertson, Trevor Angove), 4:03.40; 4. North Bend (Trenton Parrott, Anthony Jewell, Nathaniel Folsom, Gavin Schmidt), 4:04.03.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Marshfield 95, Bandon 61, North Bend 58, Powers 4.
Shot Put — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar, 31-2 ¼; 2. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 27-10; 3. Tori Cox, Mar, 27-0 ½; 4. Avy Hammer, Mar, 22-8; 5. Emma Fellows, NB, 22-2 ½.
Discus — 1. Alexis Hampton, NB, 99-2; 2. Tie-Daphne Scriven, Mar, and Mira Matthews, Mar, 98-6; 4. Tori Cox, Mar, 80-2; 5. Kaydee Brinas, NB, 69-0; 6. Harley VanFossen, Pow, 55-4; 7. Bailey Moore, Mar, 40-8.
Javelin — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar, 104-9; 2. Katelyn Senn, Ban, 86-4; 3. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 85-9; 4. Harley VanFossen, Pow, 68-0; 5. Emma Fellows, NB, 63-9; 6. Alexis Hampton, NB, 61-10; 7. Jillian Baxter, NB, 57-10; 8. Tori Cox, Mar, 55-7; 9. Bailey Moore, Mar, 41-6.
High Jump — 1. Aryana Mill, Mar, 4-6; 2. Kaydee Brinas, NB, 3-9.
Long Jump — 1. Katelyn Senn, Ban, 13-3 ½; 2. Avy Hammer, Mar, 10-6 ¾.
Pole Vault — 1. Olivia Thompson, Ban, 8-6; 2. Roxy Day, Mar, 8-0; 3. Lennon Riddle, NB, 7-0; 4. Mackenzie Shriver, NB, 6-0; 5. Harley VanFossen, Pow, 5-0.
100 — 1. Celeste Le, NB, 14.20; 2. Sheila Rojas, Mar, 14.46; 3. Grace Ficher, Mar, 14.74; 4. Lennon Riddle, NB, 14.95.
200 — 1. Celeste Le, NB, 29.51; 2. Lennon Riddle, NB, 30.27; 3. Grace Ficher, Mar, 30.80; 4. Mackenzie Shriver, NB, 32.99; 5. Jenna Erickson, Mar, 35.56.
400 — 1. Bailey Wallack, Mar, 1:06.02; 2. Analeis Miller, Ban, 1:10.76; 3. Jenna Erickson, Mar, 1:22.01.
800 — 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 2:32.03; 2. Olivia Thompson, Ban, 2:35.23; 3. Bailey Wallack, Mar, 2:43.43; 4. Madison Trenner, NB, 2:54.55; 5. Addie Hanson, NB, 2:56.60.
1,500 — 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 5:18.67; 2. Danielle McLain, Ban, 5:35.41; 3. Madison Trenner, NB, 5:44.45; 4. Aunika Miller, Ban, 5:44.67; 5. Adie Hanson, NB, 6:00.92; 6. Rose Hadley, BN, 6:26.28; 7. Celeste Sinko, NB, 6:26.55; 8. Elizabeth Keyes, Mar, 7:15.25; 9. Cheyenne Dowe, Pow, 8:08.46; 10. Skyler Dowe, Pow, 8:32.36.
3,000 — 1. Danielle McLain, Ban, 11:58.56; 2. Aunika Miller, Ban, 12:37.38; 3. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 13:10.13.
100 Hurdles — 1. Sierra Bell, NB, 17.64; 2. Charlie Dea, Mar, 18.17; 3. Roxy Day, Mar, 19.51; 4. Aryana Mll, Mar, 20.30; 5. Harley VanFossen, Pow, 22.57.
300 Hurdles — 1. Charlie Dea, Mar, 55.23.
4x100 Relay — 1. Marshfield (Sheila Rojas, Bailey Wallack, Grace Ficher, Charlie Dea), 54.97; 2. North Bend (Celeste Le, Sierra Bell, Kaydee Brinas, Brooklyn Garrigus), 57.50; 3. Bandon (Olivia Thompson, Holly Hutton, Aunika Miller, Analeis Miller), 57.79.
4x400 Relay — 1. Marshfield (Mira Matthews, Grace Ficher, Charlie Dea, Bailey Wallack), 4:39.60; 2. Bandon (Aunkia Miller, Analeis Miller, Danielle McLain, Holly Hutton), 4:39.84; 3. North Bend (Sara Slade, Celeste Sinko, Addie Hanson, Brooklyn Garrigus), 4:51.02; 4. Sierra Bell, Lindsey Wright, Kenra Reed, Brynn Buskerud), 5:15.71.