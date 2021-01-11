Runners and walkers were greeted with pleasant conditions Sunday for the annual Bullards Run, a popular South Coast Running Club event held in early January each year at Bullards Beach State Park north of Bandon.
This year’s event was limited to 50 participants and sold out several days before the race, which included a trip near the historic Coquille River Lighthouse for all participants for the first time. In past years, when the event started in the park campground, the shorter of the two races, a 5-kilometer run/walk, did not get all the way to the lighthouse, but a new start/finish line this year changed that.
Results from the race, which also included a 10-kilometer distance, and more pictures will be included in Friday’s edition of The World.