Brookings-Harbor’s girls soccer team beat visiting Marshfield 11-1 in a nonleague match Wednesday.
The Pirates got their goal in the final moments of the match when Khaley Aguilar scored on an assist by Jordyn Eichelberger. It was Marshfield’s first goal in three tough preseason matches, the other losses coming to Tillamook and North Bend, like Brookings-Harbor a traditional power.
Goalkeeper Maddie Arzie had 11 saves for the Pirates.
“The defense worked hard and was aggressive,” Marshfield coach Pio Figueroa said. “But being a young team, there is still a lot to learn.”
The Pirates face Astoria on a neutral field at Newport on Saturday and also face Phoenix on the road Tuesday before opening league play on Sept. 20 against Cottage Grove.