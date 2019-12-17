COOS BAY — The last time Brookings-Harbor’s girls basketball team played at Marshfield High School, the Bruins were earning the fourth-place trophy at the Class 3A state tournament.
The Bruins hope Tuesday’s 67-40 win over Marshfield is a prelude to another state tournament trip.
“I think we are way better at the start of the year than we were last year,” said Sidney Alexander, who led the Bruins with 16 points in Tuesday’s win over Marshfield.
Marshfield's Charlie Dea drives the ball Tuesday against Brooking's Avana Pettus at Marshfield High School.
Brookings-Harbor improved to 5-1, the loss coming to Del Norte of California and the wins also including South Coast clubs North Bend and Bandon.
Marshfield, meanwhile, still is seeking its first win, with the Pirates’ focus on getting better in time for the Sky-Em season when the Pirates can earn a playoff spot by finishing in the top two in the league standings.
“We can do better,” Marshfield’s Karina Skurk said. “We still have the whole season ahead. We still have room to grow.”
The Bruins overwhelmed Marshfield early with their press and were strong throughout the game with their offensive ball movement.
Marshfield had four turnovers before it got the ball across half court for the first time and had 29 turnovers through three quarters before committing just three in the fourth.
“I was a little disappointed we didn’t handle the press better,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said. “We did such a good job (in a loss Saturday) at Hidden Valley against their man pressure.”
The Pirates didn’t fare nearly so well against the Bruins’ zone press.
“Once we got into the half court, we did OK,” Bryant said.
Marshfield’s offense was only part of the problem.
“We have to do a better job defensively,” he said.
Brookings-Harbor had outstanding ball rotation, especially in the first half. Alexander was the big beneficiary, shooting 5-for-8 from outside the 3-point line in the first half, including one four-point play.
You have free articles remaining.
The Bruins attempted 17 3-pointers in the first half. All were open shots.
“We did a good job finding windows in their defense,” Alexander said, adding that all the Bruins’ wings know to find their way to open spots and make sure their teammates can see them and find them.
The Bruins were at 50 percent from the field through the first three quarters and Brookings-Harbor had 16 assists for the game.
While Lexi Schofield, Lexee Murray and Shelby Jirsa all hit second half 3-pointers and Jordan Crosby had one in the first half for the Bruins, Brookings-Harbor did a lot of its second-half work with Schofield and Sierra Fitzhugh driving to the hoop and either scoring or passing.
“Against the dribble drive, you’ve got to stop the dribble,” Bryant said.
While Alexander had all her points in the first half, Schofield scored 10 of her 12 in the second half. Fitzhugh also had 12 points and Murray 11.
Kaylin Dea led the Pirates with 19 points, including 12 after picking up her fourth foul early in the third quarter.
Skurk had seven points for Marshfield, all in the second half, when she was more aggressive going to the hoop.
The Pirates had more shots as a team in the third quarter than in the entire first half and matched their first-half number in the fourth quarter.
While Bryant was encouraged by the increased offense, he was thrilled with the team’s effort.
“I thought our girls played hard,” he said. I don’t think anybody was defeated. They were frustrated, but not defeated.”
Marshfield gets another shot for its first win Thursday on the opening day of the Les Schwab and First Community Bank South Coast Basketball Tournament, when the Pirates face Sisters. It’s the first of three games in three days.
Bryant said he wished the Pirates had more practice time to work on the things the team needs to improve, but Skurk was looking forward to the opportunity.
“We’ve just got to deal with what we have tomorrow in practice — to keep working harder,” she said.