BANDON — After a two-week stint as quarterback, Bandon junior Wyatt Dyer is ready to retire from the position.
Filling in the hole left by an injury to starting quarterback Braydon Freitag, Dyer moved from his preferred position of running back to quarterback for the second straight week on Friday night in Bandon’s 28-14 loss to Brookings-Harbor in the 73rd playing of the Cranberry Bowl.
“To be honest, I don’t like it,” said Dyer with a laugh. “It’s a different experience, I’ve never played it in a game but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do sometimes. And sometimes you’ve got to deal with it and that’s what we’ve done. But hey, we did fairly good, actually.”
Facing the Class 3A Bruins with an active roster of 42 — compared to Bandon’s 25 healthy players — Brookings-Harbor capitalized in the third quarter with three touchdowns to put the game out of reach. While the scoring got going in the second half for Brookings-Harbor, the Bruins got off to a fast start.
Aided by a 1-yard punt from Bandon, Brookings-Harbor’s Manny Zamora scored a 13-yard run on the team’s first play from scrimmage. For the rest of the game, penalties and turnovers became the currency of the game and both teams were cashing in. The Bruins had three turnovers while the Tigers added five on the night.
“I feel like our guys were kind of like a chicken with its head cut off. We couldn’t figure out what we were doing,” said Zamora.
His head coach was in full agreement.
“We were still on the bus, we were still in Brookings in the first half,” said Brookings-Harbor head coach Shaun Bavaro. “You score on the first play of practice and then cruise control. Mentally we need to stay sharp, and go go go. They executed and we didn’t. It was just kind of crazy to see.”
As the Bruins were beginning to march down the field, Bandon’s Tyler Tullos recovered a fumble for the Tigers. Helped by more penalties from Brookings-Harbor — including a facemask call followed by pass interference on the next play — Bandon was moving the ball and the drive was capped by Brynn Green’s 1-yard run to tie things at 7-7.
“It was good to battle back and come in 7-7 at halftime, at least we’re in the game,” said Bandon head coach Aaron Freitag. “They showed a lot of heart to battle like that and then to come out in the second half and keep fighting. There are good things there but there’s still a lot of stuff we need to clean up.”
In the midst of a three-man quarterback competition, Brookings-Harbor trotted out Andrew Burger and Logan Holler in the first half. But the second half belonged to the third quarterback of the night Ethan Hooper.
Handing off early and often was Hooper, who was first called into action through the air on fourth-and-goal when he connected with Oggie Badger for a touchdown. The Bruins were back at it five plays later when Burger blocked a punt which led to a 1-yard touchdown from Peyton Armentrout on the next play.
After three-and-outs from both teams, Brookings-Harbor recorded its third score of the quarter behind a 9-yard rush from Zamora.
“We just had to regroup, is what it was,” said Zamora about the team’s changes heading into the second half. “Our mindset changed. I feel like we focused in on what we had to do.”
Looking to kill the game in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, a Brookings-Harbor fumble was followed by a 54-yard touchdown run from Bandon’s Cooper Lang with 1:51 left to play. The Bruins recovered the ensuing onside kick and successfully shut the door and moved to 2-0, something no one on the current roster has ever done while in high school.
Next on the schedule for Bandon is the team’s first road test at Oakland. But head coach Freitag is less worried about the opponent and is more focused on his squad.
“This isn’t the first time we’ve been in this situation, we can come back,” said Freitag. “We’re behind a little bit but we’ll get there. I’m confident in the guys.”