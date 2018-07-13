North Coos had its 15-game American Legion baseball win streak snapped Thursday when host Brookings beat the Waterfront 5-3 in a nine-inning game.
Brookings pitcher Roman Worthey shut out North Coos for the first seven innings. The Waterfront finally got a trio of runs in the eighth off of Adam Shew, but that was it.
Since the game was a nonleague contest it didn’t hurt North Coos in its pursuit of the Area 4 North division title. The Waterfront took the lead in the league race with a doubleheader sweep of Roseburg Pepsi on Wednesday and can move closer to a crown by beating Dr. Randol’s of Douglas County on Sunday at Clyde Allen Field.
North Coos finishes league play with a doubleheader at Phoenix on Tuesday and hosts North Eugene on Thursday to close out the regular season, its final tuneup before hosting the state tournament starting on July 25.
Worthey limited North Coos to a single and double by Jayden Frank and a single by Dallas McGill in the game at Brookings. He also had eight strikeouts.
The Waterfront finally broke through in the eighth. Brendon Roberts had a leadoff walk, Frank walked and McGill and Javier Analco hit two-out doubles.
Brookings already led 4-0 at that point. Jacub McCollum had a pair of RBI doubles and a single. Jon Kleespies scored two runs.
North Coos used four pitchers in the game, with Corbin White, AJ Stoltey, Analco and Roberts pitching two innings each. Analco didn’t give up any runs in his two innings, aided by one of North Coos’ two double plays in the contest.