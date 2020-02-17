REEDSPORT — While it took until the final game of the basketball season, the Reedsport girls recorded a win.
Facing Butte Falls at home on Monday afternoon, the Brave scored more points than they had all season in a 51-38 win.
“It feels good. We kind of stumbled and bumbled our way to the victory but a win is a win,” said Reedsport head coach Dan Kenagy.
It was a matchup between similar teams on Monday as Butte Falls finished the year 1-18 — with their lone win coming at the first game of the season — and Reedsport wrapped up with a 1-23 record.
Entering the game, the Brave had averaged 23 points per game. But it was a different story on Monday as scoring came from across the board including 14 points from Aubree Rohde and 13 from Jenna Corcoran.
“I think we’ve worked hard all season, even with the losses we got. But it’s good to have a win at the end,” said Rohde. She added that the key to the offense throughout the game was “aggressiveness and just keep pushing even if we’re tired.”
Before the Brave could take off, it was Alyssa Watanabe of Butte Falls keeping the Loggers in the game. Watanabe scored 11 of the team’s first 13 points.
“(Watanabe) in the first half was scoring all their points,” said Kenagy. “So we actually went to a box and one in the second quarter and she didn’t score much after that point. So that made a big difference.” Watanabe finished with 15 points.
While limiting Watanabe’s production, the Reedsport defense was forcing, and often being gifted with, a host of turnovers from the Loggers. Butte Falls recorded 32 first half turnovers and finished with 46 for the game.
Getting opportunity after opportunity, Reedsport began to capitalize and outscored Butte Falls 16-7 in the quarter to take a 26-17 lead to the half. In the second period five different Reedsport players recorded a field goal.
Used to facing zone defenses but matching up against man-to-man defense on Monday, Reedsport’s offense continued to attack the basket throughout the second half.
“Those players on the wing say oh, I’ve got an open path and so they can take it in. And it’s just one of those things when you’re matching up athletes with Coquille you’re not going to get anything. When you’re matching up athletes with Butte Falls we have more opportunities,” said Kenagy. “That’s the total difference right there.”
The Loggers got within six points late in the third quarter before the Brave answered with an 8-0 run and eventually extended the lead to as many as 15 points. Ilene Glover had eight points for Reedsport and Jordan Stanely added seven.
While it was the last time the Brave seniors take the court in Reedsport, Kenagy was proud of this group.
“They’ve had a great attitude all year long. We’ve been losing games, sometimes by big margins but I’ve never seen them give up or say they don’t care or anything like that,” he said.
“They always come to practice and work hard and they’ve got smiles on their faces and so I just told them after the game, thank you guys so much. What you guys did for this and you kept battling all the way through.
“And it paid off at the end.”