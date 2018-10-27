Renowned runner Billy Mills, the 1964 Olympic champion at 10,000 meters, will be in the Bay Area on Tuesday to meet with Marshfield students and meet the public as part of a free showing of the documentary on his life at the Egyptian Theater.
Mills was invited to the area by Linda Prefontaine, the sister of famed runner Steve Prefontaine, hoping to inspire the area’s youth.
“I want to give our kids hope, just like my brother did,” she said.
Mills was a Sioux Indian who became a great runner after a rough childhood. Now he raises money for Native American youth.
Prefontaine hopes the students learn from Mills to have dreams, but also that they have to work to achieve them.
“You learn a lot of lessons about yourself when you commit to being good at something,” she said.
Mills will speak to the Marshfield student body Tuesday morning.
The free showing of the documentary “Running Brave” will start at 6 p.m. at the Egyptian and Mills will take part in a question-and-answer session after the film.
“There are 720 seats in the theater,” she said. “I’d like to see 720 people there.
“What a huge opportunity for people to come and see him at no cost to them.”