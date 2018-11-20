NORTH BEND — In a stroke of luck, North Bend got a boys basketball coach.
Just wanting to apply for a job at a school in Oregon and hopefully help out with the basketball programs, it turned out the boys had an opening, and Bill Callaway became the newest head coach of the North Bend boys.
“I wasn’t quite ready to be done yet,” Callaway said. “We wanted to be in Oregon. I got two daughters in Corvallis, but I didn’t retire/resign from Shasta until the 23rd of July. So we applied to a couple spots and (North Bend) was the first. I didn’t know basketball was open though. I just thought I could be involved and help a little bit.”
Prior to moving to Oregon this summer, Callaway spent the last 10 years coaching boys at Shasta High School in Redding, Calif., and sandwiched two years at Simpson University with 15 years of varsity girls at Shasta.
In all, Callaway brings nearly 30 years of basketball coaching experience to the Bulldogs as they transition from the Far West League to the Midwestern League.
But he’s also been to some high-level practices to see how it works.
After Callaway stepped away from Shasta, he homeschooled his youngest children and popped around the south, calling ahead to schools like TCU or Baylor among others to see what a high-level basketball practice entails and also saw some historic sites.
“Just had a good time getting away and being together,” Callaway said.
Returning leading scorer Jayden Frank said that Callaway has high expectations for his new team, but that he gives his players room for freedom.
While each player has a role and responsibilities, they’re allowed to play and be themselves.
“He knows what he wants you to do, he knows what you need to do, but you have your own freedom to be your own self and play within yourself, so that’s really nice,” Frank said.
Callaway’s expectations, though, aren’t minimal.
“I think if we can come together, we have a good nucleus of support,” Callaway said. “Jayden’s been around awhile, so he’s gonna be a guy that people are gonna have to stop and deal with, so if our other guys can learn their role and step up and make them pay if they want to focus on Jayden, then we’ll be tough.”
He heard coming in that North Bend might be understood to be at the bottom of the Midwestern League, but Callaway doesn’t have a bare cupboard.
With essentially all of the roster returning from last year — led by Frank, Jake Simmons and Garrison Mateski, among others — the Bulldogs have high expectations for themselves as players.
“I think I have high expectations because we lost one player from last year,” Frank said. “We’re returning everyone, pretty much. Yes, our competition is gonna be tougher but I think as a team we’re gonna have more chemistry, we’re gonna be tougher, we’re gonna be better. Yeah, I like where we are right now.”