COOS BAY — The annual Big Mike All-Star Games, a high school basketball showcase hosted by Southwestern Oregon Community College, is Sunday.
The girls game is at 4:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 6. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for senior citizens while students with their ID cards and kids ages 12 and under get in free.
The teams include players from all the different South Coast high schools.
The games are sponsored by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association and named in honor of the late BASA member and South Coast sports supporter Mike Helfrich.
The boys Red team will include Cory Stover and Grant Woolsey of Marshfield, Jeremy Kistner and Ean Smith of Coquille, Jake Simmons of North Bend, Brandon Seuser-Smith of Gold Beach, Luke Nicholson of Myrtle Point, Colby Gaston of Bandon, Austin Fronckowiak of Brookings-Harbor, Colton Morrill-Keeler of Pacific and Reedsport’s Leo Voepel.
The Blue team will include Marshfield’s Grant Webster and Jordy Miles, Coquille’s Hayden Davis, North Bend’s Jayden Frank, Gold Beach’s Jonny Moore, Myrtle Point’s Gabe Swan, Bandon’s Matt Yarbor, Brookings-Harbor’s Logan Holler, Pacific’s Steven White, Reedsport’s Dallas McGill and Clancy Standley of Powers.
For the girls, the Red team will include Coquille’s Abbey Dieu, Marshfield’s Kaylin Dea, North Bend’s Haley Snelgrove and Makoa Matthews, Brookings-Harbor’s Chloe McCrae, Bandon’s Naomi Martin, Gold Beach’s Kailina Hamilton, Myrtle Point’s Nikki Leep, Pacific’s Madi Hall, Reedsport’s Paige Hausamnn-Noel and Hunter Jones of Powers.
The Blue team features Marshfield’s Jazmin Chavez, Coquille’s Halle Layton and Morgan Baird, North Bend’s Hayden Markel, Brookings-Harbor’s Sidney Alexander and Mickey Fulton, Bandon’s Ashley Strain, Gold Beach’s Brianna Seuser-Smith, Myrtle Point’s Sierra Smith, Pacific’s Kaiya Gourneau and Reedsport’s Makenzie Seeley.