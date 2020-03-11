The annual Bay Area Sportsman’s Association Big Mike All-Star basketball games are Sunday at Marshfield High School.
The girls will play at 4:30 p.m. and the boys at 6. The games normally are played at SWOCC, but since Prosper Hall is undergoing renovations, they were moved to Marshfield. As in past years, college rules will be used, except that there will be no shot clock and the high school 3-point line will be used.
The girls game will include four 10-minute quarters and the boys will play two 20-minute halves.
All the teams on the South Coast will be represented, most with two players — one on each team.
The girls teams will practice from 2 to 3 p.m. and the boys from 3 to 4.
Admission is free for high school and middle schools students ages with the student identification cards, as well as children 12 and under. The fee for adults is $6, while senior citizens pay $4.