NORTH BEND — With two minutes left in the first quarter, Sierra Fitzhugh hit 3-pointer to give the Brookings-Harbor girls a 23-9 lead over host North Bend and the Bruins appeared poised to only pull away from there.
But North Bend chipped away at the lead, using a 10-0 run in the second quarter and a second 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to win going away 63-53 behind 18 points from Haley Snelgrove and 14 from Hayden Markel. Lexi Schofield led all scorers with 20 for the Bruins.
“At the beginning of the season when try-outs happened, I noticed a lot of potential,” Markel said. “It was like, ‘Honestly, this is gonna be a great season.’”
The win is a confidence boost for a team with a fair amount of uncertainty surrounding it as the Bulldogs move into the Class 5A division with a new coach, Mike Forrester.
Tuesday night’s win — the comeback, the smiles after, the way the North Bend gym rose emotionally as the Bulldogs went into halftime down just five — is one step in changing the culture surrounding indoor girls sports at North Bend, Markel said.
“It’s just been the culture of our school. It’s been wearing (on us),” Markel said. “People get used to that. It’s almost like the players get used to that, too. Sometimes they practice like that and it’s like, ‘Guys, we actually have some potential here. You’re not showing what we can fully do out there on the court.’ And tonight, that comeback, we’re like, ‘Oh? Oh! Yeah, you’re right.’ A lot of people stepped it up tonight.”
After that 23-9 deficit late in the first quarter, North Bend outscored Brookings-Harbor 52-30, with those two 10-0 runs providing much of the comeback.
North Bend came back by limiting Brookings-Harbor’s 3-point shooting, and did it despite committing 28 turnovers.
The Bruins hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter, but just four the rest of the game. Meanwhile, North Bend hit its first two 3-pointers of the season — one in the third from Megan Proett and one in the fourth from Snelgrove.
“I think it was the end of the second quarter they banked in a 3-pointer and I thought, ‘Oh no,’” Forrester said. “It would’ve been pretty easy for them to just say, ‘Well, it’s not our night.’ And they didn’t.”
Defensively, North Bend began to attack the Bruins in the passing lanes. Randee Cunningham’s long arms were trouble for the Bruins all night.
Though she only came up with two steals, Cunningham threw off the timing of Brookings-Harbor’s sets numerous times, forcing Brookings-Harbor to scramble and panic. Brookings-Harbor committed 30 turnovers itself.
“If we learn to take care of the ball, this team has a lot of room to get better,” Forrester said.
Offensively, North Bend dealt with Brookings-Harbor’s full-court press well early on, consistently getting the ball quickly up the floor calmly, but couldn’t get the ball to go in the basket despite the good looks.
The offense was persistent. The Bulldogs still got consistently good looks and went to the free throw line 39 times, though North Bend made just 19 of them.
Scoring came from everywhere, though most heavily concentrated with Snelgrove, Markel and Hannah Lillebo. Every Bulldog who played scored, with Lillebo pitching in 13 with 11 second-half points.
North Bend scored against man defenses and a zone, with Snelgrove forcing the issue with dribble drives, and scoring or attracting the defense’s attention before passing. Lillebo scored on a handful of put-backs off offensive rebounds.
The Bulldogs used their fourth quarter 10-0 run to turn a tie game into a 10-point lead at 59-49, then never led by fewer than eight for the remainder.
“I think we’re finally starting to realize, ‘Hey, we can trust each other,’” Markel said. “And know what each other can do, so we can act and depend on it from each other so it works out well in the end.”
North Bend visits Newport on Friday.