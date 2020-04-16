This is the second week of the lights being turned on at high school stadiums throughout Oregon in honor of the seniors and other students who aren’t able to attend classes in their school buildings.
The “BeTheLightOR campaign has taken off throughout the state and on the South Coast, where nearly all the schools are participating.
Gold Beach had its lights on for the second straight week on Wednesday night and Myrtle Point’s will shine tonight, with the two Bay Area high schools and others lighting up their stadiums Friday, including Bandon for the first time.
Coquille’s will be lit for the first time Monday (April 20) and again on May 20 in honor of the Class of 2020.
Myrtle Point athletic director Jennifer Sproul quickly embraced the concept, and was excited by what she saw last week.
“The community was really excited about it,” she said. “I had several seniors contact me who were really appreciative about it.”
Like some other schools, in addition to the stadium lights, Myrtle Point also lit up the numbers 20 and 20 on the scoreboard.
“It’s nice to give the seniors one positive night a week,” Sproul said. “A lot of seniors were driving by and taking pictures.
“That was kind of neat.”
Sproul said she picked Thursdays for Myrtle Point because other schools around the state had picked other days, much like Gold Beach is on Wednesdays and several other South Coast Schools are on Fridays.
“On any given night, different stadiums are lit up,” she said.
North Bend athletic director Mike Forrester said he was surprisingly overcome with emotion last week when the Bulldogs lit up Vic Adams Field on Friday night.
“I didn’t plan this, but it was awesome,” he said. “There were lots of people in their cars and it made me realize how real this is.
“Glad we could do something to make people’s day.”
He added the response on social media has been positive, including a post with pictures from Friday night on the North Bend Athletics Facebook page reaching more than 12,000 people.
This week, North Bend will add music.
Marshfield also had a lot of people in cars, either in the parking lot outside the Pirate Palace or the parking lot near the Waterfall Clinic, last Friday.
The students parked near Pirate Palace honked their horns in acknowledgement of the event, though school officials had to remind some of the students of the social distancing requirements and that they needed to stay in their cars.
“We had a good turnout,” said Floyd Montiel, one of the school’s athletic directors.
As an added bonus, the U.S. Coast Guard did a flyover of both Bay Area schools with one of its helicopters.
North Bend and Marshfield will have the lights on for 20 minutes this week, adding five minutes to last week’s total to recognize the additional five days of school missed by students.
At Reedsport, the lights will be on for 45 minutes, one for each of the seniors at Reedsport Community Charter School.
The school is also working through other ideas, said Sheri Wall, who coordinated the lighting, including putting banners with senior photos on the light poles around town, putting pictures of each of the school’s sports venues with a list of the seniors who would have played those sports on the school’s Facebook Page and highlighting a senior a day on the Facebook Page.
“We are just trying to think of other ways to recognize our seniors — thinking outside the box,” Wall said.
Even Powers, which doesn’t have lights for its football stadium, got in the spirit, with athletic director Sam Stevens turning on the one light in the press box at the football field.
It didn’t go off without a hitch, though. The light bulb was burned out so they had to chase down another one.
“We were trying to bring a smile to the faces of the Class of 2020,” Tanya Pedrick said. “I hope we succeeded.”