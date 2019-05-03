NORTH BEND — It was senior day for the North Bend girls tennis team Friday, something that is a bit more challenging to do than other, more visible sports. It served as a send-out for four North Bend seniors before their final regular season match on Saturday against Hidden Valley.
“I think it’s nice to be able to share this moment with our friends and family,” Macy Metcalf said. “Football has a big stadium full of (people). It’s more personal in a small group. I like it better, honestly.”
Friday, though, was a time to step back and enjoy.
North Bend’s seniors played a single game against a parent or other nominated individual, those short and sweet matches generating laughter and amusement.
It was an opportunity for the tennis team to share more closely their season-long work and improvement in more intimate environs than watching a match or talking about a tournament.
“This is the third year in a row that I’ve done it this way and I’m gonna stick with it,” North Bend coach Corey Goll said. “The parents have fun. The kids have fun. It gets to actually be about them and they don’t have to stress about playing their parents as much as they might stress about playing an opponent. It’s a lot more fun than gut-wrenching competition.”
North Bend’s girls season has been by all accounts a good one. Like all of North Bend’s teams this year, the Bulldogs were forced to transition up to Class 5A, consistently playing bigger schools with an increased level of competition.
Thursday’s Civil War match was an indication of that quality. North Bend’s only loss was at No. 1 singles, which Pirates senior Gracie Jensen won 6-2, 6-1 over Kamilla Kotai.
Kotai is an interesting story, though. A foreign exchange student from Brazil, she joined the tennis team this year despite no experience in the sport. With a lot going on this year — essentially learning how an entire country goes about life in a few short months — Kotai said she will bring tennis back home with her, Goll and her teammates and the sport all having an impact on her.
“This was truly one of the most amazing things I did in the United States,” Kotai said. “Corey was a great, great coach and the girls were nice and I could learn a sport. I had so much fun. It was my first year playing tennis, but I think I’m going to continue in Brazil.”
North Bend got a singles win by Genasea Reigard and doubles wins from Macy Metcalf and Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson and Sydney Wilson.
Entering the district tournament, North Bend is in a good spot. The Bulldogs wish they could’ve seen Ashland — the only team the boys and girls both didn’t face in their district — but they’re otherwise optimistic about their chances at districts.
Metcalf, who won the consolation bracket in doubles last season, is back and played well all year with Frank, and will continue her tennis career at George Fox next year.
“I’m feeling pretty confident,” Metcalf said. “And honest, our whole team has done right this whole season. And going up to 5A, I mean I think we’ve succeeded very well in all areas.”
North Bend’s local counterpart, Marshfield, is in a bit of a different place.
With short numbers, the Pirates’ chances of getting someone to state seem less than North Bend’s, but Jensen has come on as the season has progressed and Pirates coach John Nicolaus believes she’s playing the best tennis of the season as the matches become ever more important.
“Gracie will be our only singles and then we’ll have two doubles,” John Nicolaus said. “Gracie will have a good chance of getting into the second or third round if she plays like she did (Thursday). That will be the first time she’s got to state. I’m looking forward to that. I think she has a good chance.”
North Bend’s boys are as optimistic about their district prospects.
To stack its deck, so to speak, North Bend moved its top two singles players, Matthew Jordan and Jack Wilson, to doubles to increase their chances of advancing.
It’ll be tough regardless, as Ashland, that one team North Bend never got to see, boasts a quality program with quality players at singles and doubles.
Matthew Jordan and Wilson also provided Marshfield standout doubles pair Max and Josh Nicolaus with one of their best tests all season on Thursday.
The twins still won in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, but North Bend coach Jim Jordan was impressed with the level of tennis played and John Nicolaus was happy his senior sons got pushed so close to the district tournament.
“There’s more room for us in the doubles,” Jim Jordan said. “It’ll be tough in the singles, but hey, that’s why you go play it out.”
For the Marshfield boys, the twins are the anchor, as their father said. But the doubles pair of Joshua Olson and Benedict Gardes has come on lately as well, though it will be tough in Marshfield’s district tournament, which starts Monday in Medford.
Each district gets four state spots in singles and doubles and there are eight teams in District 3. Marist Catholic, which bumped down from Class 5A to 4A, figures to have a say in those spots.
“There’s not a lot of extra spots,” John Nicolaus said. “In most years, our No. 2 doubles would have a really good chance of getting in, but this year is a little tougher because Marist came down, so they’ll probably take at least one spot if not two. I could be surprised, but there’s just not a lot of spots that will be available after Marist.”
Against North Bend, Marshfield's boys also got a win by Conor Mechard and Mason Pederson at No. 4 doubles.
North Bend swept the singles matches with wins by Kendall Ehlin, Mathias Notler, Matheus Silva and Bo Phillips and got doubles wins from the teams of Robig Beley and Spencer Spini and Brody Ault and Patton Reid.
The North Bend girls host their district tournament next weekend (May 10-11), starting at the high school and later moving to the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center. The North Bend boys go to Churchill on the same days. Marshfield’s girls head to Medford for their district tournament starting Thursday.