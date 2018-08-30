Marshfield football coach John Lemmons and his North Bend counterpart Gary Prince both saw some of the things they were looking for last week when they competed in jamborees, their tuneup for Friday’s Civil War showdown at Pete Susick Stadium.
Marshfield’s jamboree in the Rogue Valley was canceled because of smoky conditions from wildfires, so the Pirates ended up in the Willamette Valley, with scrimmages against Elmira and Gladstone.
“I thought the kids played well,” Lemmons said. “There are definitely things to work on.
“I think the bottom line is the kids came out and competed hard.”
He said a number of players performed well, including several returners and Tandy Martin, a newcomer from Gold Beach.
Both teams Marshfield faced are on their schedule for the regular season — Gladstone on the road next Friday and Elmira during the Sky-Em season.
North Bend, meanwhile, was at Cottage Grove, playing two of Marshfield’s other new league foes.
Prince said the Bulldogs did not play well in their scrimmage against Marist Catholic and its fast-paced attack.
“I wasn’t sure we got off the bus ready to play,” he said. “It took some time to get used to the speed.”
But the Bulldogs responded well against Cottage Grove, playing well on both sides of the ball.
“It was good to finish the day on a good note,” Prince said.
The Bulldogs had a good summer in the weight room and have had a good fall camp.
“They’ve worked hard the last two weeks to earn positions,” Prince said.
Both coaches are excited about the Civil War.
“It’s a little different (this year),” Prince said. “We don’t have a league title on the line.
“It’s a game we want to win, but it’s also an opportunity for the guys to get better.”
Lemmons said he’s excited the teams are playing, even if it’s the first week.
“It’s a lively atmosphere,” he said. “Anything can happen Civil War night. Whoever comes out, executes and takes care of the football well, they’ll probably have a good night.”
Kickoff Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. The gates will open at 5:20 p.m.
Halftime will feature a tribute to renowned track coach Mac McIntosh, who died last year after a two-year battle with cancer. His family will be recognized during the event.
Covering a generation of football