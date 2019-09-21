COOS BAY — With the sun shining and over 1,100 racers signed up, Saturday morning turned into a beautiful day to remember Steve Prefontaine. It was the 40th running of the Prefontaine Memorial Run that takes participants up hills, down hills and across Coos Bay in the form of a 10-kilometer run, a 5K for high school runners and a 2-mile fun walk.
“It’s really nice. It’s a nice tribute to Steve that people are willing to come out,” said Linda Prefontaine, Steve’s sister. In this year’s race there were individuals from 15 states in addition to a runner from the United Kingdom. “Coos Bay is not easy to get to so to make the effort to do that, it’s really appreciated.”
While there was some national flavor in the race, ultimately, it was a familiar face taking home the title in the 10K. Jared Bassett, a 2008 Marshfield graduate who was the first Pirate to win a cross country state title since Prefontaine last did in 1968, was crowned after finishing in a time of 32:42.
For Bassett, who now resides in Bend and is the head cross country coach at Mountain View High School, the 6.2-mile race served as a short race after competing in half-marathons, 20-mile races and 50Ks while focusing on trail runs recently.
“It’s pretty fun. It’s a pretty special event for me to come back and do this. If I can win, it’s just icing on the cake type of thing. It’s an awesome event,” said Bassett, who now has four titles in the race to his credit.
On the women’s side, it was newbie to the course Heather Johnson winning in a time of 37:22.
“I was told it was hilly because I came with a team, the St. Mary's High School (cross country) team last year. And they were like, ‘Wow, that’s kind of a tough course.’ So yeah, I knew there were hills but I didn’t quite know they were that long,” said Johnson. “Whenever I reach a hill I think to myself, everything that goes up must come down. And so then I just get to look forward to the downhill.”
Staying in a group of women in the first half of the race, Johnson broke away after a hill climb and was, ultimately, able to put nearly three minutes between her and the next female runner. The Medford runner finished ninth overall.
The top South Coast finishers were a pair of local coaches.
Jeremy West, who helps coach at Marshfield, was eighth overall in 37:19, while Myrtle Point coach Karl Smith was 11th in 37:51.
The top South Coast woman was Reedsport speedwalker Stephanie Casey, who ran instead of race walking, finishing 48th overall in 44:41.
While the race for those at the top is all about speed, for many racers it is about the tradition and the legacy of Prefontaine. Having been around for four decades, this race is a date marked on calendars and planned around as families and friends wind up in downtown Coos Bay. Engrained in that tradition is Coos Bay resident Mike Lehman, 66, who has ran the race every year since it first started.
“It was really cool following Steve and watching him grow up. Everybody knowing him, it is just a cool, cool legacy and it just stands out,” said Lehman. “And I say when I look at this race, I see the connection to him. And I see the kids of people, they come at this time every year.”
Having also run in each race is Thomas Brown of Bandon, the third place finisher in this year’s 70-74 age group. Brown, who is just looking to keep up with his grandkids, plans to run this race as long as he can.
“I’m from this area and Steve was from this area. Since I ran against him in high school I’m just trying to keep up. But after 40 years it’s getting rougher,” said Brown.
But Pre’s legacy has extended beyond those who knew him or of him while growing up and is now impacting runners like 15-year-old Zeke McCain. Making the trip from Pearcy, Arkansas, McCain came to Coos Bay for one key reason.
“Prefontaine’s legacy,” said McCain, who finished fourth overall in the 10K. “He’s just everywhere and I just wanted to come run on this track and give it a shot in this race.”
McCain first learned about Prefontaine during his freshman year of cross country and was inspired ever since. His first time in Oregon, McCain and his dad Keith visited the University of Oregon and went to Crater Lake before making the trip to the bay.
With McCain representing the future generation of Prefontaine fans, on the other end of the age spectrum was 93-year-old Craig McMicken who was one of 79 participants in the two-mile race.
“I’m still running at this age,” said McMicken. “Although, I have to qualify the term running because it’s a fast walk now. But I still work out.”