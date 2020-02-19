North Bend’s boys basketball team wasn’t able to repeat its first Midwestern League win on Tuesday, coming up short at Springfield 46-32.
Despite struggling on offense, the Bulldogs kept the score relatively close until the fourth period.
North Bend trailed 6-4 through one period, 17-11 at the half and 30-24 heading to the fourth.
Garrison Mateski had nine points to lead North Bend, which gets a repeat shot at Eagle Point on Friday after beating the Eagles on their home court Saturday.
Trey Bryant had 13 points for Springfield. Clayton Becerra and Marcell Hill had nine points each.
The win enabled the Millers to move into sole possession of third place in the Midwestern League standings at 8-4.
You have free articles remaining.
Girls Basketball
SPRINGFIELD 34, NORTH BEND 24: The Bulldogs couldn’t overcome being shut out in the second period, as they lost to the host Millers.
North Bend trailed 7-4 after one period before coming up empty in the second as the Millers pulled away.
Randee Cunningham and Adrianna Frank had six points each to lead the Bulldogs.
Isabella Valhalla had nine points for the Millers.