Pacific’s girls basketball team took a big step toward the Skyline League South Division title on Tuesday by coming from behind in the fourth quarter to beat host Camas Valley 27-23 on Tuesday.
“We were down five with four minutes left and we came back with some timely scores and defensive stops,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said.
The Pirates outscored the Hornets 12-5 in the fourth quarter, improving to 7-2 in league play with two games to go. Camas Valley is 5-3 and was swept by the Pirates during the season.
Kaiya Gourneau had 12 points in the win and Natalie Vincent scored all of her seven in the fourth quarter. Sierra White had six points.
Pacific can clinch the league title with a win over either Days Creek on Saturday or at New Hope next weekend.
COQUILLE 42, TOLEDO 30: The Red Devils kept their Sunset Conference record perfect and built a two-game lead in the standings by winning at second-place Toledo to complete a season sweep of the Boomers.
Morgan Baird had 14 points and Halle Layton and Drew Wilson added 11 each in the win. Wilson had a trio of 3-pointers for the Red Devils.
Maddy Metcalf hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 for the Toledo.
MYRTLE POINT 39, WALDPORT 35: The Bobcats avenged an earlier loss to the Irish by holding on in the fourth quarter for the home win.
Sarah Nicholson had 10 points and Madison Brown and Maddi Reynolds added seven each in the victory.
Chas Walch had nine points for Waldport, which nearly erased a nine-point halftime deficit.
“We came out flat in the third quarter and Waldport out-hustled us and got way too many second- and third-chance points, but we managed to hold on,” Myrtle Point coach Dave Larsen said. Reynolds hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“Those were two big 3s for a freshman in a very tight game,” Larsen said.
BANDON 51, REEDSPORT 25: The Tigers jumped out to a 10-point first-quarter lead and built on it the rest of the way to win on the road.
Ashley Strain had 11 points and Dedra Foster and Kylie Lakey scored seven each. Six more Tigers had at least four points in the win.
“We were able to move the ball around and get lots of different players involved, which is huge for us moving forward,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said.
Cheyenne McCart had eight points for the Brave.
Boys Basketball
TOLEDO 67, COQUILLE 53: The Red Devils were in position to hand the host Boomers their first loss of the season until Connor Marchant got hot in the fourth quarter to help Toledo pull away in the final six minutes.
Coquille trailed 18-4 through one quarter, but then outscored the high-scoring Boomers 18-12 in each of the next two quarters. The Red Devils led by two with six minutes to go, but Marchant scored 14 of his 17 points in the final quarter.
Jaxon Rozewski led Boomers with 20 points.
Hayden Davis had 17 points, Cort McKinley 12 and Jeremy Kistner 10 for the Red Devils.
Toledo improved to 8-0 and Coquille is 6-2. The Red Devils still are two games in front of third-place Bandon in the league standings and in good shape to get one of the league’s two automatic berths in the Class 2A playoffs.
BANDON 67, REEDSPORT 42: The Tigers won on the road with a big second half against the Brave.
Braydon Freitag finished with 19 points, Colby Gaston had 13, Matt Yarbor 10 and twins Hunter and Trevor Angove nine and eight, respectively.
“We were able to speed the game up in the third and fourth quarter, which helped us get some transition points,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said. “We also shared the ball really well, making the extra pass and getting good dribble penetration to set up teammates for perimeter shots.”
The Tigers hit 10 3-pointers in the win.
Javier Analco and Griffin Lavigne scored 11 points each for Reedsport and Leo Voepel had 10.
WALDPORT 62, MYRTLE POINT 42: The Irish jumped in front of the host Bobcats 19-9 through one quarter and held on for the win.
Zak Holsey had 21 points for the Irish in the win.
Gabe Swan scored 13, Tyler Beyer-Smith 12 and Luke Nicholson 11 for the Bobcats in the loss.
PACIFIC 55, CAMAS VALLEY 43: The Pirates got balanced scoring to beat the host Hornets for the second time this year.
Jordan Walker scored 19 points, Kross Miller 12, Sean White 11 and Davyn Brown nine for the Pirates.
“We executed well in the first half,” Pacific coach Ben Stallard said, adding that Walker continued a trend of improved play. “I don’t think he missed tonight.”