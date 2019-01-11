Jayden Frank scored 34 points and North Bend beat host Ashland 58-44 to snap a four-game losing streak.
Frank had 24 of his points in the first half, when the Bulldogs built a 37-27 lead. They kept the advantage for the final two quarters.
Garrison Mateski added eight points in the win as the Bulldogs improved to 2-4 in league play. Gabe Ekwall had 11 for the Grizzlies, who fell to 1-4.
North Bend is on the road again Tuesday at Springfield.
COQUILLE 62, MYRTLE POINT 22: The Red Devils held the Bobcats to five first-half points and cruised to the road win.
Ean Smith had 13 points, Jace Haagen 11 and Hayden Davis nine for Coquille, which led 39-5 at the break.
Gabe Swan had 11 points and Luke Nicholson eight for Myrtle Point.
Coquille hosts Waldport on Tuesday. Myrtle Point has its bye for the first half of the league schedule before hosting Reedsport on Friday.
REEDSPORT 59, GOLD BEACH 44: The Brave beat the visiting Panthers for their second straight win after opening with two league losses.
Javier Analco had 21 points, Dallas McGill 14 and Leo Voepel 11 in the win.
Brandon Seuser-Smith had 10 points to lead Gold Beach and Trenton Storns added nine.
Reedsport hosts unbeaten Toledo on Tuesday. The Panthers visit Bandon on Tuesday.
PACIFIC 54, GLENDALE 34: The host Pirates played a great first quarter and rolled to a home win over the Skyline League’s other squad of Pirates.
Pacific led 25-4 after the first quarter and 37-8 at halftime.
“We played one of the best first quarters we’ve played all year,” Pacific coach Ben Stallard said. “Then we got a little comfortable in the second half.”
Kross Miller had 20 points, Sean White 12, Jordan Walker 10 and Colton Morrill-Keeler eight in the win.
Traylyn Arana, a girl who starts for Glendale because the school doesn’t have a girls team, had 14 points.
Pacific’s boys and girls are home Saturday against New Hope.
Girls Basketball
NORTH BEND 48, ASHLAND 45: The Bulldogs battled back from a nine-point second-quarter deficit to beat the host Grizzlies and improve to 4-2 in Midwestern League play — all four wins coming on the road.
The Bulldogs went in front with back-to-back hoops by Haley Snelgrove midway through the fourth and then made just enough free throws and got enough key rebounds on Ashland misses to finish off the win.
North Bend won despite making just 10 of 26 free throws.
Snelgrove had a big game with 21 points, while Hayden Markel had 10 and Randee Cunningham eight. Both Markel and Cunningham grabbed key rebounds down the stretch.
Jayd Sollinger had 18 points for the Grizzlies.
The Bulldogs now don’t have to leave Coos County for nearly a month. Their only games out of the Dog Pound before Feb. 8 are nonleague contests at Marshfield and Bandon. They host Springfield on Tuesday.
COQUILLE 53, MYRTLE POINT 30: The Red Devils improved to 4-0 in the Sunset Conference with the road win Friday.
Morgan Baird had 18 points and Drew Wilson 12 for the Red Devils, who surged in front 36-14 by halftime.
“They’re just a great team,” Myrtle Point coach Dave Larsen said. “Morgan is good at all facets of the game.”
Sierra Smith had 13 points and Sarah Nicholson eight for the Bobcats.
REEDSPORT 60, GOLD BEACH 52, OT: The Brave got their first Sunset Conference win by beating the visiting Panthers.
Makenzie Seeley had 17 points, Mariyah Lumpkin-Harp 15 and Paige Hausmann-Noel 14 for Reedsport in the win. Seeley scored seven of Reedsport’s 10 points in the extra session, including five free throws.
Jenifer Risenhoover had 21 points and Brianna Seuser-Smith 20 for the Panthers in the loss.