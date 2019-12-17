The North Bend boys basketball team couldn’t keep up with Thurston down the stretch and lost to the host Colts 51-38 in the Midwestern League opener for the two schools Tuesday at Springfield.
The Bulldogs led 12-11 through one quarter and by three points early in the second before Thurston surged to a 27-20 halftime lead. North Bend trimmed the lead to four points with five straight in the third quarter, but Thurston pulled away from there.
Nic Sadler had 16 points and Brendon Scott and Grant Starck had nine each for the Colts.
Maddux Mateski had eight points to lead a balanced North Bend attack. Garrison Mateski and Brady Messner added seven points each and Kyle Martin had a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Next up is Junction City in the opening round of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Basketball Tournament on Thursday at Marshfield High School.
GLIDE 66, MYRTLE POINT 64, OT: The Bobcats amazingly played their fourth overtime game of the young season, this time coming up short in the extra session for the first time against the host Wildcats.
Luke Nicholson had 22 points and Gabe Swan 18 for the Bobcats, who fell to 4-2 on the season heading to a trip to Eastern Oregon for the Class 2A Preview at the Pendleton Convention Center this weekend.
Garrett Tischner had 18 points, Terrell Russell 14 and Caleb Alexander 10 for Glide, which rallied in the final minute to force overtime after Myrtle Point had overcome a halftime deficit to take the lead.
Myrtle Point plays at Heppner on Thursday before facing Pilot Rock and Weston-McEwen in the Class 2A preview the next two days.
Girls Basketball
THURSTON 46, NORTH BEND 20: The Bulldogs battled the Colts for the first half before a scoring drought in the second half led to a loss in the league opener.
North Bend trailed 8-7 after one quarter, but Thurston built a 22-14 lead and North Bend only scored six points in the second half, and none in the fourth quarter.
Adrianna Frank had 12 points for North Bend and Makoa Matthews added five, all in the first quarter.
Emily Bradley had 11 points and Jaelynne Birkby and Megan Miller 10 each for Thurston.
The Bulldogs face Junction City on Thursday in Marshfield’s tournament.
MYRTLE POINT 40, GLIDE 35: The Bobcats got their first win of the season by beating the host Wildcats.
Myrtle Point outscored the Wildcats 26-17 in the middle two quarters.
Nikki Leep had 11 points, Maddi Reynolds 10, Madison Brown had seven and Hayden Weekly and Kayla Wheeler six each in the win.
Ruby Livingston had nine points and Kylie Anderson eight for Glide.