Myrtle Point’s boys basketball team finished the season on a winning note Monday, beating host Waldport 63-47.
The Bobcats ended the promising season 4-8 in Sunset Conference play and 12-13 overall and 20th in the Class 2A power rankings.
In Monday’s win, Gabe Swan had 18 points, Tyler Beyer-Smith 14, Carsen Bradford 11, Luke Nicholson nine and Enrique Camacho eight.
Zak Holsey had 27 points for Waldport, which finished 2-10 in league.
TOLEDO 111, GOLD BEACH 39: The Boomers completed a perfect Sunset Conference season win a high-scoring victory over the visiting Panthers.
Toledo, which had scored 90 or more points six times in league play, hit the century mark for the only time in league play in the finale.
The Boomers, who have secured a home game in the Class 2A playoffs, will have a nonleague game against Marist Catholic on Saturday to stay sharp for the playoffs.
Girls Basketball
WALDPORT 60, MYRTLE POINT 34: The Irish topped the visiting Bobcats to tune up for the Sunset Conference playoffs on a positive note.
Hadley McSharry had 16 points and Kyra Pickner and Charity Smith added 13 each.
Nikki Leep had 10 points for the Bobcats.
Waldport will visit third-place Toledo on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to face Coquille on Friday with a chance for a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
TOLEDO 53, GOLD BEACH 33: The Boomers bounced back from their loss to Coquille on Friday with an easy win over the Panthers, finishing 8-4 in league play.
Gold Beach finished fifth at 4-8.