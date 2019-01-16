Marshfield’s girls basketball team improved to 2-0 in the Sky-Em League with a dominant win at Cottage Grove on Tuesday night, beating the Lions 57-34 after building a 48-17 lead through three quarters.
Hailey Browning made three 3-pointers on the way to 20 points to lead the way for the Pirates and Tess Garrett added 15 more in the win.
Matty Ladd and Reilly Kelty had nine points each for Cottage Grove.
Marshfield improved to 2-0 in league play, tied with Marist Catholic for first place early in the league season.
They don’t have their first meeting of the league season until after playing Siuslaw on Friday, North Bend on Saturday and Elmira next Friday, all at home.
COQUILLE 55, WALDPORT 20: The Red Devils cruised to their fifth straight win to open Sunset Conference play, limiting the Irish to just 12 points through three quarters.
Morgan Baird had 23 points to lead the Red Devils, who have just one loss and have one more big nonleague game coming up at home Saturday against Central Linn.
Coquille had nine 3-pointers, by six different players. Baird, Saige Gallino and Drew Wilson had two each.
Waldport suffered its first league loss.
TOLEDO 65, REEDSPORT 19: The Brave couldn’t solve Toledo’s press in the first quarter as the Boomers built a 23-0 lead.
Kaycie Otis had 25 points and Morgan Hinds added 12 for the Boomers, who improved to 3-1 in league play. Paige Hausmann-Noel had 11 points for the Brave, who fell to 1-4.
Boys Basketball
MARSHFIELD 50, COTTAGE GROVE 40: The Pirates had what coach Doug Miles considered to be an uninspired effort, but still were plenty good to beat the Lions.
Marshfield built up a 10-point halftime lead and maintained it through the second half as Jordy Miles and Grant Woolsey scored 11 points each, Grant Webster added 10 and Cory Stover had nine.
The Pirates weren’t nearly as good as they were in a win over Woodburn on Saturday, Miles said.
“We need to figure out how to compete every night,” Miles said.
The Pirates are home Friday against Siuslaw as they try to improve to 3-0 in Sky-Em League play.
SPRINGFIELD 60, NORTH BEND 44: A bad third quarter cost the Bulldogs any chance of a win on the road as they fell to 2-5 in Midwestern League play.
Springfield led 26-22 at halftime but then outscored the Bulldogs 22-9 in the third quarter.
North Bend coach Bill Callaway took blame for the loss.
“I just got outcoached tonight,” he said.
Jayden Frank had 24 points for the Bulldogs. Zach Brown had 22 and Zach Sorber 16 for the Millers, who improved to 3-3.
The Bulldogs are home against Eagle Point on Friday.
COQUILLE 67, WALDPORT 42: The Red Devils jumped out to a 36-17 halftime lead and soared past the visiting Irish.
Hayden Davis had 16 points, Ean Smith 15, Jeremy Kistner 14 and Jaden Sperling 11 for the Red Devils in the win.
Coquille improved to 4-1 in league play. Waldport, which fell to 1-2, was led by Kellan Howard’s 19 points.
TOLEDO 92, REEDSPORT 49: Jadyn Spangler had 23 points and Mason McAlpine 22 as the Boomers kept their season record perfect and improved to 4-0 in Sunset Conference play.
Dallas McGill had 19 points, Leo Voepel 11 and Javier Analco 10 for the Brave, which had a two-game win streak end.
Reedsport will try to get back on track Friday at Myrtle Point.