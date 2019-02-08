Marshfield's girls basketball team clinched a share of the Midwestern League title with a 60-24 win at Siuslaw on Friday night.
Tess Garret scored 17 points and McKayla Myrand added 11 as Marshfield increased its winning streak to 11.
Lindsey Long led Siuslaw with six points.
Marshfield is two games ahead of Marist Catholic with two games to go. The Pirates face the Spartans in Eugene on Tuesday.
CRATER 82, NORTH BEND 33: North Bend’s brief winning streak came to an end Friday night at Crater.
The Comets, who have just one league loss along with Churchill and Springfield, got 15 points from Maya Van Hook and 14 from Eliza Idiart in the win.
Makoa Matthews scored 15 points, all on 3-pointers, for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs, who remain in fourth place in the Midwestern League, host fifth-place Willamette in a big game on Tuesday.
MYRTLE POINT 49, REEDSPORT 29: Nikki Leep scored 12 points, Sierra Smith and Hayden Weekly each added 10 as Myrtle Point handled Reedsport on Friday night at Reedsport.
Paige Hausmann-Noel had 21 for the Brave in the loss.
On Thursday, Waldport topped Reedsport 42-18. Mariyah Lumpkin-Harp led the Brave with six points.
Reedsport visits Toledo on Thursday at 7 p.m. to close out its season. Myrtle Point hosts Gold Beach on Tuesday.
WALDPORT 56, BANDON 43: Waldport used a big second quarter to down Bandon on Friday in the Tigers' final home game.
Charity Smith had 19 points for the Irish in the road win and Chas Walch added 14.
Ashley Strain had 11 and Naomi Martin 10 for the Tigers, who led 10-4 through one quarter before being outscored 22-8 in the second. The teams essentially played even in the second half.
"We battled the whole time," Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. "We are really proud of the girls and how hard they played.
"We are grateful for our seniors and it's tough to lose on senior night, but we are planning on working hard and having some success closing out the season.
Bandon visits Coquille on Tuesday before finishing the season at Gold Beach on Thursday.
TOLEDO 43, GOLD BEACH 24: The Boomers remained in second place with the road win. At 8-2, Toledo is a game in front of Waldport in the battle for the league's second guaranteed playoff spot. Those teams meet at Waldport on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
MARSHFIELD 56, SIUSLAW 24: Marshfield got 14 points and Chase Howerton added 12 as Marshfield held off Siuslaw for a road win.
Dylan Wynn scored 13 for the “really improved” Vikings and Liam McClellan added 11.
“We did a lot of good things,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. "Chase Howerton and Jacob Carpenter played great."
Marshfield visits Marist Catholic on Tuesday in a huge game. The Pirates can clinch the Sky-Em title with a win and Marist can pull even with Marshfield by beating the Pirates.
CRATER 71, NORTH BEND 50: Highly touted Crater sophomore Nate Bittle scored 22 points and Crater rolled past North Bend on Friday night.
Hunter Chubb had 17 for the Comets, including five 3-pointers, and Nathan Horton added 10.
Jayden Frank and Kyle Martin each led North Bend with nine points.
North Bend visits Willamette on Tuesday.
PACIFIC 48, GLENDALE 19: Pacific held Glendale to nine points through the first three quarters and the Pirates rolled past Glendale on Friday night.
Colton Morrill-Keeler led the Pirates with 20 points and Kross Miller had 10. Darrion Jefferson and Brody Lee were the high scorers for the visiting Pirates with four points each.
Pacific, which will finish second in the Skyline League South Division, finishes up its schedule with a trip to New Hope Christian on Saturday.
Pacific's girls, who already have clinched the South Division, also finish the regular season Saturday. Glendale does not have a girls team so they didn't play Friday.
REEDSPORT 70, MYRTLE POINT 59: Dallas McGill scored 17 points, Leo Voepel added 14 and Javier Analco and Michael Stanley both had 12 as Reedsport held off Myrtle Point on Friday night in a Sunset Conference game at Reedsport.
Gabe Swan had 22 points, Tyler Beyer-Smith had 18 and Luke Nicholson had 11 for the Bobcats in the high-scoring affair.
After being tied at eight after the first quarter, Reedsport dropped 34 and Myrtle Point netted 23 points in the second quarter. McGill had a putback dunk off a 3-pointer at the end of the quarter.
On Thursday, Reedsport beat Waldport 63-43. McGill had 23 points to lead the Brave, Analco had 21 and Voepel had 12.
Reedsport has a non-league game against Glendale on Tuesday and then finishes up its Sunset Conference schedule on Thursday at Toledo at 5:30 p.m. Myrtle Point hosts Gold Beach on Tuesday.
WALDPORT 50, BANDON 41: A tough third quarter doomed the Bandon boys basketball team on Friday night.
The Tigers led 26-25 at halftime, but a six-point third period allowed the Irish to build a nine-point lead that stood for the remainder.
"We couldn't shoot in the second half again," Bandon coach Matt Angove said. "Hopefully we find our shots next week."
Jacob Farmer scored 19 points to lead all scorers for the Irish and Zak Halsey added 16. Braydon Freitag had 18 in the home loss and Colby Gaston added 14.
Bandon visits Coquille on Tuesday to start the final week of league play.
TOLEDO 100, GOLD BEACH 51: The Boomers secured at least a share of the Sunset Conference title by hitting the century mark in their road win. They can clinch the title outright by winning at Waldport on Tuesday.