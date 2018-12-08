Marshfield’s girls stayed perfect on the season by beating visiting Hidden Valley 52-30 on Saturday in a nonleague game at Pirate Palace.
Marshfield jumped out to a 31-12 halftime lead and never looked back. Tess Garrett scored 17 points, while Hailey Browning added nine and Gracie Brugnoli and Jazmin Chavez eight each.
“We had very good defensive pressure,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said. “And we ran the floor well and executed the offense to get shots from locations we were looking for.”
The Mustangs were the only Class 4A team to beat Marshfield last year during the Pirates’ run to the state title — the teams split a pair of preseason contests.
Next up for the Pirates is North Valley in the opening round of the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament on Thursday.
COQUILLE 70, ILLINOIS VALLEY 35: The Red Devils doubled up the Cougars to take the Winter Lake Classic title on Saturday.
Coquille outscored the Cougars 20-5 in the first quarter and the game was never in doubt after that. Abbey Dieu and Saige Gallino had 15 points each, Morgan Baird 13, Drew Wilson 10 and Halle Layton eight for Coquille, which improved to a perfect 4-0.
Alexis Navarro had 13 for Illinois Valley, while Aarika Brooks and Bailee Moore added nine each.
Baird was the most valuable player and joined on the all-tournament team by Layton, Illinois Valley’s Brooks and Moore, Reedsport’s Paige Hausmann-Noel and Sheridan’s Onahzay Pacheco.
REEDSPORT 44, SHERIDAN 24: The Brave beat the Spartans for their first win of the season in the consolation game at the Winter Lake Classic.
Hausmann-Noel scored 28 points and Jenna Corcoran added eight for Reedsport. Jovanna Guardiola had 10 for Sheridan.
PACIFIC 37, MYRTLE POINT 35: The Pirates edged the host Bobcats for the title in the Myrtle Tree Classic.
The game was a tight battle to the finish. Myrtle Point missed a late 3-pointer that could have given the Bobcats the lead.
“The girls were excited to win the tournament,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said, noting that the Pirates were a late fill-in for the event.
He added that the Pirates “still need to execute the offense and reduce turnovers.”
Kaiya Gourneau had 20 points to lead Pacific. Sierra Smith had nine points for the Bobcats.
“We had way too many turnovers,” Myrtle Point coach Dave Larsen said. “Pacific did a good job pressuring us and we didn’t handle it very well.”
GOLD BEACH 42, MAPLETON 22: The Panthers topped the Sailors in the consolation game at the tournament, limiting Mapleton to five first-half points.
Brianna Seuser-Smith had 18 points and Kalina Hamilton 10 for Gold Beach.
BOYS
REEDSPORT 55, COQUILLE 53: The Brave used tough free throw shooting to hold off host Coquille in the consolation game at the Winter Lake Classic.
Michael Stanley hit all seven of his free throws in the fourth quarter and Jacob Chaney hit the tie breaking foul shots with 28 seconds to go.
Leo Voepel had 17 points, Dallas McGill 11, Chaney 10 and Stanley nine for Reedsport. Coquille was led by Jeremy Kistner with 16 points, while Hayden Davis and Jaden Sperling had 10 each and Jace Haagen nine.
Sheridan beat Illinois Valley 67-42 in the championship game as DaEldon Paulk scored 23 points.
Sheridan’s Joey Daniel was the most valuable player and the all-tournament team also included Sheridan’s Chris Savoldi, Caleb Hess and Bryce Bruner of Illinois Valley, Voepel and Kistner.
GOLD BEACH 68, DELPHIAN 43: The Panthers won the Myrtle Tree Classic, building a 39-19 halftime lead.
Brandon Seuser-Smith had 20 points and Jonny Moore 12 in the win. Alex Han had 15 points for Delphian.
MYRTLE POINT 51, PACIFIC 42: The Bobcats outscored the Pirates 14-4 in the fourth quarter to win the consolation game at the Myrtle Tree Classic.
Gabe Swan had 24 points and Luke Nicholson 11 as the Bobcats avenged an earlier 55-42 loss to the Pirates.
Colton Morrill-Keeler had 20 points for Pacific.