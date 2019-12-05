Marshfield’s boys basketball team made plays in overtime to beat host Brookings-Harbor 76-69 in the season opener Wednesday.
Mason Ainsworth scored 29 points, including 10 in the first three minutes and 16 in the first quarter and six more in the extra session to lead the Pirates. He gave the Pirates the lead midway through the overtime with a three-point play on a drive to the hoop.
Dom Montiel had 12 points, including four in overtime, and Ezra Waterman and Noah Niblett had 11 each for the Pirates.
Logan Holler scored a game-high 30 points for the Bruins, including going 12-for-16 from the foul line. Jason Vanginderen added 11 points for Brookings-Harbor.
The game was the debut for Marshfield coach Marty Stallard.
The Pirates host North Marion on Friday, while Brookings-Harbor heads to Northern California for the annual Yreka tournament.
BANDON 68, RIDDLE 44: The Tigers won on the road in the first game for coach Vince Quattrocchi.
Braydon Freitag and Coby Smith scored 17 each for the Tigers and Trevor Angove scored 12.
“We played well for our first game,” Quattrocchi said, adding that the team was unselfish all game. “The defense played great, which led to transition buckets.
“The first game showed what kind of team we are and lots of things to work on throughout the season.”
Mario Gianotti had 20 for the Irish.
The Tigers are off until hosting Douglas on Tuesday. They had been scheduled to visit Glide on Friday, but that game has been moved to next Thursday.
REEDSPORT 82, ELKTON 36: The Brave built a 46-20 halftime lead on the way to a win at home in their opener.
Dallas McGill had 24 points and Javier Analco 16 inside for the Brave and guards Tyler Thornton and Jamison Conger added 14 and 13, respectively.
Cash Boe had 22 points to lead Elkton.
Reedsport is in Coquille on Friday to face Sheridan on the first day of the Winter Lake Classic.
MYRTLE POINT 66, ROGUE RIVER 61, OT: The host Bobcats outscored the Chieftains 15-8 in the extra session after Rogue River rallied from seven down in the fourth quarter to force overtime in the opener.
Gabe Swan had 27 points, including seven in overtime, to lead the Bobcats. Jose Medina and Luke Nicholson had 12 points each for Myrtle Point.
Garren Decker had 18 points and Diego Agosto 15 for Rogue River.
The Bobcats face Santiam on Friday in the opening round of the East Linn Christian tournament.
COQUILLE 65, GLIDE 35: The Red Devils led 24-3 after one quarter and cruised to the win at home.
Ean Smith had 20 points, Jeremy Kistner 17 and Court McKinley 14 for Coquille in the victory.
Ethan Wilding had nine points for Glide.
Coquille hosts Illinois Valley on Friday to start the Winter Lake Classic.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COQUILLE 63, GLIDE 25: The Red Devils outscored the Wildcats 42-8 in the first half before pulling off the gas on the way to a win at home in their season opener.
Morgan Baird had 22 points, all but four in the first half. Saige Gallino added 11 and Mia Ruiz eight.
Ruby Livingston had seven points for Glide.
BANDON 75, RIDDLE 22: The Tigers built a 41-8 first-half lead against the host Irish on the way to the easy road win. Traylyn Arana had 22 points, Ashley Strain 19 and Kennedy Turner 14. Sterling Williams, like Arana a newcomer for Bandon, added nine points as the Tigers shot a scorching 59 percent from the floor.
“It was a great first game,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “The girls played hard and executed what we asked them to run.
“Being early in the year, we have some things to clean up, but we are excited about where we are starting at. I’m super proud of the offseason work and the mentality these girls have for this season.”
Kat Schartner had 14 points for Riddle.
PACIFIC 58, GOLD BEACH 27: The combined Pacific/Powers squad got off to a great start in their first game together, beating the visiting Panthers with defense that included limiting the Panthers to six points or fewer in the first three quarters.
“We made a lot of mistakes, but we played hard,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said.
Audrey Griffith had 13 points, Natalie Vincent 11, Trinidy Blanton 10, Leah Sanders eight and Madi Hall seven for the Pirates. Blanton is one of the three Powers players, all freshmen, on the squad.
Courtney Jones and Jenifer Risenhoover had six points each to lead Gold Beach.
The Pirates visit Waldport, another Sunset Conference team, on Friday while Gold Beach faces Camas Valley on the opening day of the Hornets’ tournament.
ROGUE RIVER 48, MYRTLE POINT 44: A second-half rally for the Bobcats came up short at home against the Chieftains.
Alyssa Sizemore had 15 points and Jaydin Spaeth 12 for Rogue River, which led 16-7 through one quarter.
Maddi Reynolds had nine points, Nikki Leep and Kayla Wheeler eight each and Madison Brown seven for the Bobcats.
ELKTON 68, REEDSPORT 21: The Elks outscored the host Brave 29-2 in the first quarter and cruised to the win.
Aspyn Luzier had 19 points and Kieryn Carnes and Alexis Halstead had 12 each for Elkton.
Aubree Rohde and Makenzie Seeley had five points each for Reedsport.