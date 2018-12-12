Coquille’s boys basketball team shook off a pair of losses in its home tournament over the weekend to win at Glide on Tuesday by a 67-41 margin.
The Red Devils did a good job inside against Glide post Dillon Towne, limiting him to just four points.
Meanwhile, Coquille got balanced scoring again. Hayden Davis led the way with 16 points, while Ean Smith had 12 and Jeremy Kistner and Cort McKinley 11 each.
Caleb Alexander and Caidyn Cunningham scored 11 points each for Glide in the loss. The Wildcats have wins over Coquille’s Sunset Conference foes Myrtle Point, Reedsport and Bandon.
Coquille hosts Douglas on Saturday.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 72, BANDON 40: The Bruins used dominant first and third quarters to beat the visiting Tigers.
Brookings-Harbor outscored Bandon 19-6 in the first and 24-7 in the third. Evan Fronckowiak scored 17, Brig Schofield 14 and Logan Holler 12 in the win.
Matt Yarbor had 10 points and Hunter Angove eight for the Tigers, who are home against Riddle on Friday.
RIDDLE 59, MYRTLE POINT 54: The Bobcats had a fourth-quarter rally come up just short at home against the Irish.
Riddle jumped out to an eight-point lead through one quarter and led by 12 heading to the fourth quarter, then held on for the win.
Nate Hopkins had 20 points and Dylan McFadden 13 for the Irish. Gabe Swan had 20, Luke Nicholson 18 and Brodie Parrish 10 for Myrtle Point in the loss.
GIRLS
COQUILLE 65, GLIDE 22: The Red Devils limited the Wildcats to seven or fewer points per quarter in a dominant defensive performance as they kept their record perfect with the road win.
Morgan Baird scored 18 points for Coquille. Saige Gallino hit a trio of 3-pointers and added 11 points, while Halley Layton and Maya Salazar had nine each and Carlee GeDeros eight. The Red Devils host St. Mary’s on Friday.
JoHanna Pope had eight points for Glide.
MYRTLE POINT 72, RIDDLE 29: The Bobcats ran past the visiting Irish.
“It was a good team effort and everyone scored,” Myrtle Point coach Dave Larsen said, adding that he liked the team’s balanced scoring in the win.
Madi Reynolds had 11 points and Madison Brown, Kali Hernandez and Sierra Smith scored 10 each for the Bobcats. Nikki Leep added eight and Hunter Grove seven.
Nat Schartner had 18 for Riddle.
The Bobcats are at Rogue River on Saturday.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 82, BANDON 28: The Bruins limited the Tigers to just 13 points in the first three quarters while building a big lead.
Sierra Fitzhugh had 16 points, Lexi Schofield 14, Lexee Murray 13 and Mickey Fulton 11 in the win.
Kylie Lakey had six to lead Bandon.
Brookings-Harbor’s girls join their boys in the annual three-day Evergreen Tournament at Hidden Valley High School starting Thursday.