Coquille’s girls improved to 3-0 on the new season with a 75-53 win over Illinios Valley at Cave Junction on Tuesday.
The teams were tied 9-all through one quarter before the Red Devils scored at least 20 points each of the final three quarters.
Morgan Baird had 32 points to lead the Red Devils and Abbey Dieu added 19 points.
Kylie Lakey had 14 points and Naomi Martin 11 for Illinois Valley.
The Red Devils and Cougars could meet again this week in Coquille’s annual Winter Lake Classic. The Red Devils open against Sheridan and Illinois Valley faces Reedsport in the opening round Friday.
MYRTLE POINT 67, CANYONVILLE ACADEMY 13: The Bobcats dominated the visiting Pilots as Sierra Smith scored 20 points and Madison Brown 15.
“It was a good team effort,” Myrtle Point coach Dave Hermann said. “Sierra played well underneath and so did Madison.”
Maddi Reynolds had eight points for Myrtle Point.
GLIDE 56, REEDSPORT 32: The Brave had a good start against the unbeaten Wildcats before Glide pulled away for the win at Reedsport.
Glide led just 13-9 after the first quarter, but then pulled away by outscoring Reedsport 36-20 over the next two.
JoHanna Pope had 22 points, Jordan Williams 15 and Ruby Livingston 14 for Glide.
Paige Hausmann-Noel had 12 points and Makenzie Seeley 10 for Reedsport.
BOYS
COQUILLE 76, ILLINOIS VALLEY 67: The Red Devils scored 18 or more points in every quarter to pick up the road win over the Cougars.
Hayden Davis had 22 points, Jeremy Kistner 17, Ean Smith 16 and Cort McKinley 12 for the Red Devils, who improved to 2-1.
Bryce Bruner had 26 points and Caleb Hess 24 for Illinois Valley.
MYRTLE POINT 68, CANYONVILLE ACADEMY 52: The Bobcats fell behind 16-9 through one quarter before coming back to beat the Pilots for their first win of the season.
Gabe Swan hit four 3-pointers on the way to 28 points, while Tyler Beyer-Smith added 15 and Luke Nicholson 11 for Myrtle Point.
Alex Chang had 13 points for Canyonville.
After losses to Glide and defending Class 1A champion Pacific last week, the Bobcats came up with the big second half.
“It was very good,” coach Jamil Wynn said. “They needed that.”
GLIDE 44, REEDSPORT 40: The Brave saw a fourth-quarter comeback fall short at home against the Wildcats.
Dallas McGill had 11 points and Griffin Lavigne 10 for Reedsport.
Dillion Towne scored a game-high 17 for the Wildcats, who now have beaten Sunset Conference squads Myrtle Point, Bandon and Reedsport.
The problem for Reedsport on Friday was a struggle at the foul line. The Brave got lots of chances, but finished just 9-for-23 from the charity stripe.