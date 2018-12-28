Coquille’s girls suffered their first loss of the season, falling 53-48 in overtime at top-ranked Kennedy on Friday.
The Red Devils, who entered the game ranked No. 2, were unable to overcome foul trouble that led to Kennedy shooting 43 free throws — 19 more than the Red Devils.
Abbey Dieu had a phenomenal game for Coquille with 13 points and great hustle before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Morgan Baird added 12 points and Carlee GeDeros 11.
Sophia Carley had 16 and Kalyssa Kleinschmit 14 for Kennedy.
The Red Devils trailed by eight after the first quarter, but battled back and led a few times in the fourth quarter.
“The team showed great composure,” Coquille coach Tim GeDeros said.
Kennedy, Coquille and No. 3 Oakland now each have one loss, to one of the other three on the road.
The Red Devils were coming off a 53-30 win at Colton on Thursday night.
In that game, Baird had 15 points and Dieu 12.
Coquille now is off until a big league opener at home against Toledo on Jan. 3.
OAKLAND 55, MYRTLE POINT 26: The Oakers built a 29-11 halftime lead on the way to advancing to the championship game in their own tournament.
Hadley Brooksby had 19 points and Grace Witten 12 for Oakland. Sierra Smith and Hayden Weekly led Myrtle Point with seven each.
GLIDE 40, BANDON 28: The Wildcats beat the Tigers to advance to the championship game in Oakland.
Johanna Pope had 13 points for Glide. Kylie Lakey had nine to lead the Tigers, who went just 3-for-15 from the line.
“We missed some opportunities,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “The first three quarters, we had some good looks that didn’t fall. And we struggled from the free throw line.”
SOUTH UMPQUA 57, PACIFIC 36: The Pirates kept it close until midway through the third quarter, when South Umpqua surged to the big final margin.
Shalyn Gray had 20 points in the road win for the Lancers. Kaiya Gourneau and Natalie Vincent had 12 each for Pacific.
ROGUE RIVER 45, REEDSPORT 14: The Brave struggled without leading scorer Paige Hausmann-Noel, who is on vacation this week.
Jesse Langfield scored 19 for the Chieftains in the win. Jordan Priest and Mariyah Lumpkin-Harp had three each for Reedsport.
BOYS
KENNEDY 55, COQUILLE 53: The Red Devils just missed two thrilling wins on their road trip, as the host Trojans held on for the win.
Hayden Davis had 19 points and Ean Smith 11 for Coquille, which was coming off an overtime win at Colton the night before.
Luke Hall had 22 for Kennedy.
In Thursday’s 53-51 win, Smith had 18 points and Jeremy Kistner 17 for the Red Devils.
REEDSPORT 57, ROGUE RIVER 52: The Brave held the host Chieftains to 11 second-half points to rally from a 13-point halftime deficit and win on the road.
Javier Analco had 26 points and Dallas McGill 19 for Reedsport in the win. Aiden Norris had 16 for Rogue River.
GLIDE 46, BANDON 37: A fourth-quarter dry spell cost the Tigers a shot at a win in the Oakland tournament.
“Our defense was pretty good, we just couldn’t hit a shot in the fourth quarter,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said.
The Tigers trialed just 37-35 entering the fourth, but got only a single basket by Braydon Freitag in the final quarter, even missing three free throws.
Colby Gaston had 13 points and Hunter Angove nine to lead the Tigers. Dillon Towne scored 27 for the Wildcats.
OAKLAND 77, MYRTLE POINT 23: The Oakers limited the Bobcats to just 14 points after the first quarter to reach the title game in their tournament.
Colton Brownson and Hunter Reynolds had 15 points each for Oakland. Gabe Swan led the Bobcats with seven points.