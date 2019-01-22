Coquille’s girls basketball team completed a perfect first half of the Sunset Conference season Tuesday by beating host Bandon 57-14.
As usual, the Red Devils were dominant on defense, limiting the Tigers to four points or fewer every quarter.
Coquille worked with different lineup groups throughout the game, usually with some success. Morgan Baird led the way with 18 points, while Abbey Dieu scored 11, Mia Ruiz eight and Halle Layton seven.
Nikki Lakey and Ashley Strain had four points each for the Tigers.
The Red Devils, who remain No. 2 in the coaches poll, though they have dropped to No. 5 in the power rankings, improved to 6-0 in league play, a game in front of Toledo at the midway point of the season. Bandon finished the first half 2-4.
The Red Devils host Myrtle Point on Friday while Bandon visits Toledo.
MYRTLE POINT 45, GOLD BEACH 21: The Bobcats limited the Panthers to six first-half points to finish the first round of league play on a winning note.
Nikki Leep had 15 points for Myrtle Point, while Hayden Weekly added eight points and Sarah Nicholson seven. The Bobcats are 3-3 at the midway point of the league season.
Jenifer Risenhoover had five points to lead the young Panthers, still seeking their first league win.
PACIFIC 48, UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 34: Kaiya Gourneau scored 15 points and Natalie Vincent added 14 as Pacific bounced back from its first Skyline League loss on Tuesday.
Tylie Bendele led Umpqua Valley with 12 points. Pacific shut out the Monarchs in the first quarter, jumping to an 18-0 lead after the first period and a 28-6 lead at halftime.
Even so, Pirates coach Bob Lemerande wasn’t entirely pleased with the performance.
“I didn’t think after the first quarter we executed anything that well,” Lemerande said. “Obviously we had a very good first quarter. We had a great first quarter. Then we quit doing anything right and we got complacent. That’s not the sign of a team that’s gonna go to the next step.”
Pacific remains in first place in the league's South Division at 5-1, with Camas Valley and New Hope both 3-2. Pacific has topped both its division rivals, but Camas Valley handed North Douglas its first league loss Tuesday night, beating the Warriors 21-18.
Pacific visits Elkton on Friday.
Boys Basketball
GOLD BEACH 64, MYRTLE POINT 57: The Panthers broke open a close game by outscoring the Bobcats 20-10 in the third quarter and then held on for the home win.
Brandon Seuser-Smith had a big night with 31 points for Gold Beach, while Eli Halcumb had 14 and Jonny Moore 10.
Luke Nicholson and Gabe Swan each scored 20 for the Bobcats.
Gold Beach and Myrtle Point both have one league win.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 73, PACIFIC 51: Aaron Buechley of Umpqua Valley Christian led all scorers with 29 points and the Monarchs used big second and fourth quarters to roll past Pacific on Tuesday.
Colton Morrill-Keeler had 22 for the Pirates and Sean White had 14 in the loss. Dominick Butler added 13 for the winners.
Pacific led 16-13 after trailing 8-0 in the first quarter, but gave up the lead early in the second period and never regained it.
The Monarchs, with their long, athletic and experienced roster, pressed Pacific and the Pirates could never get into an offensive rhythm. After trailing after the first quarter, Umpqua Valley outscored Pacific 60-35.
“You’re gonna have a hard time winning games doing that, no doubt. No doubt,” Pirates coach Ben Stallard said. “But I’m not taking anything away from UVC. They’re good.”
Pacific visits Elkton on Friday.