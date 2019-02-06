Coquille’s girls basketball team clinched a share of the Sunset Conference title with a 59-27 win at Gold Beach on Tuesday night.
Morgan Baird had 15 points and Drew Wilson 14 for the Red Devils, who improved to 10-0 in league play with two games remaining. Abbey Dieu had eight points and Halle Layton six and five other Coquille players scored after the Red Devils jumped out to a 13-2 lead through one quarter.
Kailina Hamilton scored 12 points in the loss.
TOLEDO 36, MYRTLE POINT 29: The Boomers limited the Bobcats to just seven points in the first half and then held on for the win after Myrtle Point made the game close.
“We played horrible in the first half and they were well-prepared,” Myrtle Point coach Dave Larsen said.
The Bobcats pulled within five through three quarters before Toledo regained momentum.
“Toeldo played an excellent game and executed well,” Larsen said.
Nicole Dickason had 12 points and Jocelyn Hernandez nine for the Boomers. Maddi Reynolds and Sierra Smith both had nine for Myrtle Point.
Boys Basketball
COQUILLE 70, GOLD BEACH 36: The Red Devils clinched a spot in the Class 2A playoffs with the win over the host Panthers.
Coquille improved to 8-2 in league and denied the Panthers any chance of catching them in the standings.
Cort McKinley had 13 points, Jeremy Kistner 12, and Hayden Davis and Jace Haagen 11 each for the Red Devils.
Brandon Seuser-Smith scored 22 for the Panthers.
TOLEDO 77, MYRTLE POINT 31: The Boomers kept their league record perfect with the road win as Conner Marchant scored 18 points. Jadyn Spangler had 16, Mason McAlpine 14 and Jaxon Rozewski 12 for Toledo.
Gabe Swan had 17 points to lead the Bobcats.
Postponements
Marshfield and Cottage Grove moved their doubleheader at the Pirate Palace to Wednesday because of the winter conditions Tuesday.
Reedsport’s home doubleheader with Waldport was pushed to Thursday in the Sunset Conference.