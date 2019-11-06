The Southwestern Oregon Basketball Officials Association has started meetings in preparation for the new season.
The group meets at 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays at Marshfield High School. The group is seeking new officials for the high school and middle schools seasons (middle school games already have started) and covers games from Reedsport to Brookings and inland to Powers.
All returning officials also should plan on attending.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The group’s regular meetings will be held on Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. at Marshfield.
For more information, call Bob Fields at 541-260-9309.