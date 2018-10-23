The Southwestern Oregon Basketball Officials Association will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, in the film room at Marshfield High School.
All returning officials and people interested in becoming officials are encouraged to attend.
The association covers high school and middle school games from Reedsport to Brookings. All varsity contests at the high school level will have three-person officiating crews this year, meaning the association would love to get new members.
Ample training is available through the association.
For more information, call Bob Fields at 541-260-9309.