BROOKINGS — Brookings-Harbor High School was supposed to be a quick career step for Chris Schofield.
He had moved to the South Coast after coaching boys basketball in Wisconsin and the only coaching gig available was the girls team. It never occurred to him that his daughter Lexi, who wasn’t even in kindergarten yet, could be on his team.
Alas, 13 years later Chris is still coaching the Bruins, who meet Willamina in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament on Thursday at North Bend High School. And not only is Lexi playing for him, but her younger sister Ashlyn also got some varsity time while swinging up from the junior varsity team as a freshman.
“This was going to be a short pit stop in life — stay here for a couple of years and move on,” Chris said. “At the time, I had no thought about (Lexi) playing for me at any point. We laugh about it now.”
Lexi said her attitude about having her dad as coach has evolved.
“It started out, ‘I have to play for my dad,’” she said of when she would play on a traveling team and then in summer league. “It wasn’t until the summer of eighth grade I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s going to be my full-time coach.”
She’s fine with that now.
“It’s been fun,” she said. “I like it. He’s a good coach.
“He’s very aware of his different players’ needs. He coaches each player to their own personality, I feel like. He knows his basketball really well.”
Chris admits the experience hasn’t been without its “bumps and bruises.” Father and daughter have similar personalities, which can lead to clashes.
And they leave basketball at the high school for the most part.
“Once we leave the gym, we’re daughter and father instead of coach and player,” Chris said. “We have yet to watch film together at home, because I don’t do that with the other players.”
Chris wasn’t sure Lexi would become a basketball player at first. He remembers her watching her older brother, Brig, shoot at a dunk hoop the family had in the house when they were little and cheering for him.
Her future wasn’t in cheerleading, though.
“She grew really early,” Chris said. “In fifth grade, when she was taller than everybody else, she had her own success.
“You spend a ton of time in the gym and add skills and when you stop growing, the skills become more important.”
And Lexi did strop growing — in seventh grade.
I’ve been 5-7 and three quarters for the past five years now,” Lexi said.
That three quarters of an inch is important, especially since Ashlyn passed her right by (her younger sister is 5-9 and said she might still be growing).
But Lexi’s skills more than compensated for the end of her growth and she has bene a team leader for the Bruins since her freshman year.
She plays with a fierce competitiveness that likely came from a combination of sources.
Chris said the kids play cards a lot with their mom, Cindy, who “hates to lose.” As a coach, he’s not fond of losing, either.
“I get it from Mom and Dad,” she said. “But a lot of it comes from growing up with Brig. He’s ultra competitive.”
Whatever the reason, her attitude is a boon for the Bruins, who had a huge battle with Salem Academy to advance to this week’s tournament.
“We just struggled so much,” Chris said. “Salem Academy did everything right in the first half. They made shots at a high rate. They killed us in our zone.
“It wasn’t that our kids played poorly. They just made shots all over the place.”
But the Bruins held course and eventually caught up, then thought they had the game won until Salem Academy’s Annabelle Browley banked in a 3-pointer with a hand in her face at the buzzer.
“It felt like the whole energy had been sucked out of the building,” Chris said. “They were down (in the huddle). We talked about how we had to emotionally move on and get over that.
“They settled in and made plays down the stretch. They did a great job in the overtime.”
The Bruins outscored the Crusaders 8-1 in the extra session. Lexi made three free throws to cap a 24-point scoring night.
That put the Bruins back in the state tournament. And when it gets to the tournament, Chris said he’s far from unique.
“There’s going to be a ton of dads up there coaching their kids, and I think, ‘Man, they must do it better than we do,” he said.
Eight of the past nine years, the winning girls coach has had a daughter on his team, including defending champion Clatskanie, where Shelby Blodgett is one of the stars for her dad, John.
Of course Chris would love a state title, too. Regardless, he’s enjoying the chance to coach his kids.
“It’s a blast,” he said. “it’s a great experience coaching them both and watching them both grow and learn and get better, and seeing them interact with their teammates and just become better leaders and better people.”
This year, Lexi will be the only sister on the court, but not on the bench.
“This week I get to cheer,” Ashlyn said.
But the freshman sibling has played a vital role the past few weeks in practice, Chris said, especially since she’s taller than all the varsity players.
“She and one of the other freshmen stayed in practice,” he said. “It was nice for them to be able to stay and practice with the girls.”
With the Bruins having several seniors, Ashlyn is sure to have a bigger role next year. And if Chris keeps coaching, a third sister, Tayla, is coming up the ranks — she’s in fourth grade now.
“She went through a couple of years never playing basketball,” Chris said. “Then she played in the city rec league and she loves it.
“She has a game Saturday and is already figuring out how to make it back from Coos Bay for her game.”
In several years, she could be playing for her dad in the big dance in Coos Bay.