COTTAGE GROVE — Despite a frantic comeback attempt by the No. 4 Marshfield Pirates on Saturday night, the Banks Braves were just too much in the Class 4A football semifinals.
After spotting No. 1 Banks a 21-0 lead, Marshfield stormed back with two quick drives starting late in the third quarter to suddenly cut the deficit to 21-14, but it went no further as the Braves advance to the state championship game, ending Marshfield’s season at Don King Field on the campus of Cottage Grove High School.
Banks will play rival Seaside for the title on Saturday. The Seagulls beat Gladstone 23-19 in the other semifinal.
"We thought we should be No. 1," Sirus Robie said. "We came out here, we had fire. But they came out here, they won it. They won it. I hope they go do it. You could tell that they wanted it.”
The loss concludes a Marshfield season with losses only at the bookends, with a league championship and its second straight season advancing to at least the semifinals under second-year head coach John Lemmons’.
That fourth quarter spoke to the makeup of the Pirate squad, after Marshfield’s offense struggled and its defense allowed just a handful of critical plays earlier in the game. The Pirates showed the resolve that allowed them to beat fellow semifinalist Gladstone on a late field goal and overcome a halftime deficit to beat Marist Catholic on the road to claim the Sky-Em crown.
“They could’ve hung their heads and given up when we were down three touchdowns, but they just kept fighting and battling back,” Lemmons said. “It’s just a total testament of their character and their grittiness. It’s just a great group of kids.”
The loss, though, wasn’t one to be lamented.
Marshfield knew coming in that Banks quarterback Hayden Vandehey was someone they had to contain, and the senior made plays all night with his arm and legs.
Vandehey was 25-of-36 passing for 239 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for a game-high 77 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. His ability to scramble when pressured while Marshfield’s defensive backs were downfield in coverage, running away from defensive linemen and linebackers, was the difference Saturday night in a game between two eminently evenly matched teams.
“We tried to contain him best we can at halftime,” Marshfield senior Cory Stover said. “We made some adjustments at halftime. He’s a really good player.”
Banks’ only first-half scoring drive was a 10-play effort that mostly involved short passes to various receivers that turned into chunk gains after the catch.
Bennett Turner caught a 13-yard swing pass out of the backfield, 6-foot-7 tight end Blake Gobel caught a little stick route and rumbled for 13 yards, and Vandehey found Jacob Slifka for 11 yards on a fourth-and-3 from the Pirate 34 to extend the drive, then Vandehey and Gobel connected again for 19 yards with the latter making an athletic jump cut to break a tackle and get down to the 1.
Banks then hurried to the line and handed to Josiah Ochoa for the short touchdown, taking a 7-0 lead with 11:15 on the clock in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Marshfield’s offense sputtered.
Of Marshfield’s four first-half drives, three ended in punts and a fourth ended in an interception, when quarterback Grant Woolsey’s downfield pass to Tev’n Woods was picked off by Ochoa. That swung momentum back to the Braves’ sideline after the Pirates forced Vandehey to fumble after a 5-yard gain and pounced on it at the Marshfield 24.
After trading punts to start the second half, Banks scored in four plays after starting with good field position — its own 46.
A 43-yard go route to Braves leading receiver Blake Markham got them down to the Pirate 14. One play later, Vandehey took it left on a zone read and, with his speed, beat everyone to the corner and got to the pylon for a 14-0 Braves lead with 5:48 left in the third quarter.
Following yet another Marshfield punt, Banks scored in six plays, with Vandehey hitting a wide-open Markham on an 18-yard corner route to give Banks a 21-0 lead with 1:35 to go in the third quarter.
Then Marshfield's offense came to life.
Following Banks’ last touchdown, Marshfield began throwing the ball downfield and its receivers were getting open and Woolsey had time to find them.
After a false start — one of an uncharacteristic six penalties on the Pirates — Woolsey found Jake Carpenter for 30 yards down Banks’ sideline, then hit Stover on Marshfield’s go-to play action trap play, with the big tight end needing a gang of Braves to just stop him, let alone bring him down. Then Woolsey hit Tyler Thornton on a clever throwback play for a 19-yard touchdown with 54 seconds left in the quarter.
“Being on the field, I was just like, ‘It’s all or nothing,’” Carpenter said. “Just trying to get as much yardage as we can. Maybe it would’ve been a different outcome if we started that earlier in the game.”
Banks did its best to work the clock and get points, but Marshfield’s defense held on a third-and23, benefiting from an offensive hold and keeping Turner to 15 yards, forcing Banks to make a decision facing the fourth-and-8 from the Pirates 23.
On came Slifka to try a 40-yard field goal, but it was slightly deflected at the line and fell short, giving Marshfield the ball back at its own 20 with 5:41 to go.
Again, Marshfield scored lightening-quick.
Thornton hit Carpenter for 34 yards on a double pass, Woolsey hit Thornton for 12 yards across the middle, then Carpenter came open on a corner route and Woolsey dropped it in his basket for a 34-yard touchdown, sending the Marshfield sideline into a frenzy.
“I was gonna have a heart attack,” Robie said. “That’s where I was. It was up and down and up and down, it just felt like there was a lot more down. Then it was up, up, up. I had hope. We were clinging onto hope there. We just couldn’t quite come back.”
Marshfield forced a three-and-out punt on the ensuing Banks drive, getting the ball back with 3:44 left in the ballgame with a chance to go down the field and tie. With the way Marshfield’s offense had been playing, that seemed somewhat likely.
A 15-yard completion to Stover on fourth and 5 got Marshfield to the 50, but a false start bumped the Pirates back to the 45. After three incomplete passes, Marshfield called its final timeout to talk over the fourth and 15 play, the game likely on the line.
Woolsey tried to roll left and throw back right to Josiah Niblett, but the junior running back fell down with the ball in the air and Bryson Cook picked it off while falling into Niblett’s arms.
Marshfield got one last try at a desperate heave down the field after forcing a quick punt, but Woolsey’s pass never made it to Thornton, instead getting to Ochoa for his second interception of the game, sealing the Banks win.
“First half-wise, they beat us for sure,” Woolsey said. “But I think if we come out and play better the first half …”
“Either one of us could’ve won it,” Stover added.
After the coaches talked to the players in the post-game huddle, the seniors stood on the goal line as those coaches and the rest of the team went down the line greeting them, sharing hugs and wishing each other well.
The bond shared by the Pirates was palpable.
“This team’s bond, every single day in the locker room, it made it fun to go to practice,” Stover said. “Before games and stuff nobody’s down on anybody. It’s just amazing when you can have a team where everybody loves each other and is a brother.”
“It was something different,” Woolsey added.