One week after beating Marshfield in the Class 4A football semifinals, top-ranked Banks completed its run to the state title by topping rival Seaside 30-21 at Hilsboro Stadium on Saturday.
The Braves overcame a 14-7 second-quarter deficit with three straight scores — an 80-yard kickoff return by Jared Evans, a touchdown pass from Hayden Vandehey to Blake Gobel and a 26-yard field goal by Jacob Slifka.
After Alexander Teubner pulled Seaside within 23-20 with his third touchdown run of the game with 8:36 to go, Blake Markham gave Banks an insurance touchdown with a 38-yard run. Markham also caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Vandehey to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Seaside hurt its chances with five first-half turnovers — interceptions by Slifka, Gobel and Jarred Evans and fumble recoveries by Bryson Cook and Bret Cameron.
THURSTON 30, WILSONVILLE 27: The Colts, who won a thriller over Midwestern League rival Churchill on a last-second field goal, won the Class 5A title with another late field goal, a 24-yard boot by Gavin Levesque with 36 seconds to go in the game.
Levesque had three field goals in the game, to supplement a pair of touchdown runs by Wesley Kommer and a touchdown pass from Cade Crist to Kyle Casley.
Wilsonville erased a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit with a pair of touchdown passes from Nathan Overholt, who had three in all to go with a touchdown run during the game. But the Wildcats missed the extra point on the second one, leaving the score tied and setting up the dramatic finish.
RAINIER 44, CASCADE CHRISTIAN 14: The Columbians denied the Challengers a second straight Class 3A title, scoring the last 38 points of the championship game at Cottage Grove High School.
David Katon had four touchdown runs while rushing for 175 yards for Rainier. Joey Tripp rushed for 261 yards and had two touchdowns and Rainier rolled up a total of 444 rushing yards and had a 475-195 advantage in total yardage.
Rainier completed a perfect 13-0 season.
KENNEDY 31, SANTIAM 20: The Trojans completed a run from the No. 10 seed to the title by beating the Wolverines after rolling up a 28-0 halftime lead.
Emorej Lynk had two touchdown runs and rushed for 140 yards for Kennedy. Trevor Tinney rushed for 210 yards and two scores for Santiam in the loss, including a 91-yard touchdown run.
Kennedy bounced back from two early season losses, including 44-0 to Santiam, to finish the season with nine straight wins. The Trojans also avenged their other loss, to Sheridan, with a 27-6 win in the quarterfinals before beating Lost River in the semifinals. Lost River eliminated Sunset Conference champion Coquille in the first round.
DUFUR 38, ST. PAUL 32: The Rangers won the Class 1A title by shutting out the Buckaroos in the second half.
St. Paul led 32-30 at halftime on the strength of two touchdown passes from TJ Crawford to Jaidyn Jackson and a touchdown run by Crawford.
Derek Frankes had a touchdown run and two touchdown passes for Dufur, but the winning score came on an interception return by Tanner Masterson just before the end of the third quarter. Dufur’s other points in the second half also were scored by the defense, on a safety.