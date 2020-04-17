BANDON — Aero Franklin has long had a dream of becoming an Army ranger. He also dreamed of becoming a runner in college.
He hopes to make both a part of his future, and is putting his time in the military on hold to pursue the chance to be a college athlete.
The Bandon senior signed last week to run for Western Oregon University.
“I think it’s a great opportunity, one I’m really grateful for,” Franklin said.
Last fall, when his longtime girlfriend Shannon Smith signed with Western, Franklin said he was planning to go straight into the military. But the more he thought about it, the more he liked doing both.
“I thought about it for a long time and I realized receiving a bachelor’s degree will open up a lot more opportunity and a lot more paths,” he said. “Having a bachelor’s degree and being a college athlete will really help me in the future.”
Franklin was a key member of Bandon’s cross country team through his high school career, part of squads that won the state title his freshman year and finished second his sophomore year and third last fall. The Tigers just missed a trophy when he was a junior, placing fifth.
His best individual finish at state was last fall, when he was 17th, but Bandon coach Brent Hutton said his value went far beyond where he placed.
“Aero has always been that person that worked hard no matter who noticed and would never leave a workout until it was done,” Hutton said. “He worked hard to become a leader and is one of the best leaders our team has ever had.”
Franklin isn’t sure where he will fit in with the Wolves, who compete at the NCAA Division II level and also feature Hunter Hutton, who was a teammate of Franklin his first two years at Bandon High School.
“They are more known as a middle distance college,” Franklin said. “They have had more of a focus on track.
“I still haven’t found myself, whether I’m good at cross country or track.”
But he expects to improve greatly in college.
“I know their program is really great for running and to have that opportunity is incredible,” he said.
Brent Hutton said he is thrilled Franklin will be able to join other Bandon runners who have had a chance to compete at the next level.
“He really deserves this opportunity and with the kind of work ethic he showed, he will become a teammate that will be an asset to any team,” Hutton said.
Franklin also will be able to get a head start on the Army at Western.
He plans to study criminal justice, opening up a future in law enforcement after the military, and said he also will join Western’s ROTC program.
Franklin had planned to sign his letter in March, on what became the first day of a statewide school closure that now will last the rest of the school year.
Instead, he signed his letter outside his home with a small group of supporters including his family and Hutton’s family, as well as one of his teammates.
He noted that they did practice social distancing and said the signing ceremony was a bright spot.
“You can still have your goals, but it’s hard because everything is uncertain,” he said. “(The ceremony) was something that was, ‘Hey, you’re still on track for something.’”
True to his team leadership nature, Franklin said he was grateful for his teammates.
“I really appreciate all my teammates, whether they are varsity or JV,” he said. “I’m always inspired by them. They might not be the fastest, but they are working just as hard as all of us are.”
He also thanked his family and coaches, the community and the high school staff and district leaders, “everybody who has helped me get to this point.”