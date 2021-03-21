Bandon swept the team titles in the Champs Invitational cross country meet near Lebanon on Friday, a good showing for the Tigers as they prepare for the championship portion of the season.
Bandon’s girls were led by individual winner Holly Hutton as they scored 19 points to easily beat Central Linn (63) and three other complete teams.
Hutton finished the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes and 36 seconds, finishing 20 seconds ahead of Jordan White of Neah-Kah-Nie.
Bandon’s Dani McLain was fourth (21:22), with Aunika Miller seventh (22:48), Cassie Kennon 11th (23:30) and Analise Miller 12th (23:51). Rachel Eickhoff, Bandon’s other runner, was 17th (24:54).
The boys didn’t have as much power at the top, but won with depth, scoring 33 points to top runner-up Westside Christian (54) and Western Christian (82). There were eight complete boys teams.
East Linn Christian’s Brandon Williams won the race in 17:20 while Bandon’s top finisher was Damian Avalos, who was fourth (18:00).
Ansen Converse finished sixth (18:14), Carter Brown eighth (18:35), Charlie Ells 12th (19:05), Josh Minkler 14th (19:09), Daniel Cabrera 16th (19:18) and Andrew Robertson 17th (19:22).
North Bend meet
North Bend’s boys had five finishers under 19 minutes in their home meet against Coquille on Saturday at Ferry Road Park.
Trenton Parrott won the 5,000-meter race in 18:12, followed by Aidin Wilson (18:41), Gavin Schmidt (18:50), Tiago Schrader (18:52) and Nathaniel Folsom (18:59).
Neither school had a complete girls team. North Bend’s Sara Slade won in 20:42, followed by Celeste Sinko (22:00), Abby Woodruff (22:25) and Coquille’s Callie Millett (24:45).
Brookings-Harbor Small Schools Invite
Myrtle Point had the top three finishers in the girls race in the meet at Brookings on Saturday.
Sarah Nicholson finished first, covering the 5,000-meter course in 23:05. She was followed by teammates Allison Storts (23:36) and Maddie Nighswonger (24:32).
Hidden Valley had the top three boys finishers, led by Grant Bohannon (17:52) to take the team title (there were no complete girls teams).
Myrtle Point’s Aidan Lilienthal was fourth (19:06) and Brookings-Harbor’s Everest Abblitt fifth (20:10). Hunter Jordan of Pacific was seventh (20:14).