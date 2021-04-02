Bandon’s boys and girls won the Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 cross country team titles Thursday, and Myrtle Point was second as both schools qualified both their teams for the upcoming state meet.
Bandon’s boys won the team title with 24 points, while Myrtle Point had 58. Days Creek was third with 76 and Glide had 78.
In the girls race, Bandon had 20 points and Myrtle Point 59. Oakridge was third with 78.
Bandon’s boys had seven of the first 13 finishers and the girls placed four of their five scoring runners in the top 10.
“The kids are focused on state,” Bandon coach Brent Hutton said.
Jack Ellis of Trinity Lutheran won the boys race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes and 18 seconds. Myrtle Point’s Aidan Lilienthal was second in 18:29, followed by the first three Bandon runners — Ansen Converse (18:48), Carter Brown ((19:01) and Daniel Cabrera (19:10). Andrew Robertson was eighth (19:26) and Josh Minkler 10th (19:32) for the Tigers.
Gabe Swan was second among the Myrtle Point runners, finishing seventh in 19:21.
In the girls race, Lakeview’s Kaley Schneider won the individual title in 20:46. Bandon’s Holly Hutton was second in 21:10.
Sarah Nicholson led Myrtle Point, finishing fifth in 21:37.
Bandon’s Dani McLain was sixth (21:58), Aunika Miller seventh (22:05) and Cassie Kennon 10th (23:20).
Katie Chapman of Lowell was third and Judah Koehler of North Lake fourth to also earn berths in the state meet, which will be held next Saturday in Lebanon.
Brent Hutton was thrilled both team berths went to South Coast schools.
“Karl (Smith) has done an amazing job with that (Myrtle Point) team to bring life back into that program,” he said.
Sky-Em League
Siuslaw swept the team titles at the district meet in Eugene and Marist Catholic finished second to earn the other team berths for the upcoming Class 4A state meet, which will be held in Tillamook next Saturday.
Marshfield’s boys finished third, but didn’t qualify any runners for state.
Siuslaw had the top four boys and five of the top six to nearly post a perfect score. Chad Hughes led the way in 17:10 for the 5,000-meter course, followed by Samuel Ulrich (17:30), Kyle Hughes (17:31) and Jaxson Jensen (17:59). Junction City’s Tyler Hart denied the Vikings a perfect score, finishing fifth in 18:02, while Siuslaw’s Brayden Linton was sixth (18:14).
Marshfield’s top finisher was Robert Kliewer, who was 10th in 18:54. Jacob Calvert was 12th (19:00).
Junction City’s Anika Thompson won the girls race in 18:29, followed by Siuslaw’s Rylee Colton (20:06).
Elmira’s Alyssa Johnson (20:42), Marist Catholic’s Emilie Nelson (20:45) and Siuslaw’s Brea Blankenship (21:21) rounded out the top five.
Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack was eighth (22:49).