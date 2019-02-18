Bandon’s cheerleading team got its first experience in the state championships on Saturday, finishing 15th in the Class 3A-2A-1A division at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
The first season was a learning experience for the Tigers, who still are building the skills needed for competitive cheerleading.
The Tigers scored well for their overall routine, beating six other teams in the division. They lagged behind in building skill (stunting) and tumbling and jumps, though they beat two other teams in that category.
Marshfield, competing in the coed large division against mostly Class 6A and Class 5A schools, finished 10th. The Pirates scored best for their tumbling and jumps.
The champion of the coed large division was Thurston while Santiam Christian won for Class 3A-2A-1A.
Other champions were David Douglas for coed small, Westview for Class 6A, South Albany for Class 5A and Sweet Home for Class 4A.