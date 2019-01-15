Bandon High School is using tonight’s home basketball games against Gold Beach as a way to help a student from neighboring Pacific who is battling cancer.
Bandon won’t charge admission for the boys and girls basketball games against the Panthers. Instead, a donation jar will be set up at the front table, with all proceeds going to Steven White and his family to help with their medical costs.
White recently was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
The senior was a key member of Pacific’s team that won its first Class 1A basketball state championship last winter. Earlier this season, he was diagnosed with the cancer and he has been receiving treatment.
White provided an emotional spark for the Pirates in their win over New Hope Christian on Saturday night, while coaches and friends wore purple shirts with White’s name and number on the back.
The junior varsity games in Bandon are scheduled to start at 4 p.m., with the varsity girls at 5:30 and the varsity boys at 7.
Regular admission for basketball in Bandon is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Pacific is located between Bandon and Gold Beach and has ties to both schools. Pacific and Bandon have long had a cooperative agreement in soccer and Pacific and Gold Beach had a cooperative agreement for football for the first time in the recently completed season.