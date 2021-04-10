Bandon’s girls claimed the Class 3A-2A-1A cross country state title Saturday in Lebanon while Siuslaw swept the Class 4A Showcase state titles in Eugene.
Bandon’s boys almost made it a clean sweep for the South Coast in the team crowns at the two meets, but came up just short, with Union edging the Tigers 48-50 in the team race.
The small schools meet was held at Cheadle Lake in Lebanon and Bandon’s girls easily beat runner-up Enterprise, 46-81. Heppner was third with 83 points and Myrtle Point earned a trophy with a fourth-place finish (137 points).
Holly Hutton was sixth overall to lead Bandon, which also got a 14th-place effort from Dani McLain. Aunika MIller was 17th, Cassie Kennon 28th and Analise Miller 42nd for the Tigers.
“The girls really came together at the end of the season and performed well,” Bandon coach Brent Hutton said.
With many of the top runners from incomplete teams and not counting in the scoring, the Tigers were able to post the low team score. Hutton and Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson, who was 10th, were the only two girls in the top 10 from complete teams.
“Sarah ran awesome,” Brent Hutton said adding that Myrtle Point coach Karl Smith “really resurrected that program and deserves all the credit he gets and more.”
Madie Nighswonger was 5th and Allison Storts 47th for the Bobcats.
Makena Houston of Columbia Christian won the individual title.
In the boys race, Bandon’s Ansen Converse finished ninth and the Tigers also got top-20 finishes from Damian Avalos (16th), Charlie Ells (17th) and Carter Brown (20th). Daniel Cabrera was 27th and Josh Mjnkler, Bandon’s sixth runner, was 31st to also finish ahead of Union’s fifth runner, but the Bobcats had too many higher finishers for the Tigers to beat them in the team race.
“The boys had a few injuries that just finally caught up with us,” Brent Hutton said. “But I’m very proud of all of them and that second place will look a lot nicer in a week after the sting wears off.”
Myrtle Point’s boys were 10th in the team race, led by Gabe Swan, who was 21st, and Aidan Lilienthal, who placed 25th.
Sisay Hurty of the combined Stanfield/Echo team was the individual winner.
In the Class 4A Showcase meet, hosted by Marist Catholic, Siuslaw’s teams won a pair of tight battles.
The boys finished with 70 points, while Philomath had 77 and Sisters 81.
Chad Hughes was eighth and Samuel Ulrich ninth for the Vikings, who also placed Kyle Hughes 15th and Jaxon Jensen 19th.
Ethan Hosang of Sisters was the individual champion.
In the girls race, Siuslaw had 81 points, while Sisters had 87 and Baker 89.
Rylee Colton was fifth to lead Siuslaw. Brea Blankenship was 13th and Gracie Freudenthal 16th.
Anika Thompson of Junction City took the individual title.
Class 3A-2A-1A Girls
At Cheadle Lake
Team Scores: Bandon 46, Enterprise 81, Heppner 83, Myrtle Point 137, Riverdale 160, Central Linn 174, Southwest Christian 175, Santiam Christian 182, Blanchet Catholic 184, Harrisburg 187, Kennedy 190.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Makena Houston, Columbia Christian, 18:24; 2. Cristin Brethower, Yamhill-Carlton, 19:42; 3. Kaley Schneider, Lakeview, 19:44; 4. Zoe Rector, Riverdale, 19:47; 5. Megan Cover, Catlin Gabel, 19:51; 6. Holly Hutton, Bandon, 20:22; 7. Katie Chapman, Lowell, 20:22; 8. Jordan White, Neah-Kah-NIe, 20:22; 9. Julia McLaughlin, Regis, 20:22; 10. Sarah Nicholson, Myrtle Point, 20:39. Also: 14. Dani McLain, Bandon, 21:09; 17. Aunika Miller, Bandon, 21:35; 28. Cassie Kennon, Bandon, 22:30; 42. Analise Miller, Bandon, 22:55; 45 Madie Nighswonger, Myrtle Point, 23:06; 47. Allison Storts, Myrtle Point, 23:09; 51. Rachel Eickhoff, Bandon, 23:17; 78. Lexi McWilliam, Myrtle Point, 25:01; 93. Tasha Robbins, Myrtle Point, 27:44; 96. Hayden Weekly, Myrtle Point, 28:18.
Class 2A-1A Boys
At Cheadle Lake
Team Scores: Union 48, Bandon 50, Western Christian 132, Central Linn 153, Vernonia 173, Culver 183, Stanfield/Echo 191, Grant Union 194, Heppner 197, Myrtle Point 203, Country Christian 216, Southwest Christian 264.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Sisay Hurty, Stanfield/Echo, 16:25; 2. Brandon Williams, East Linn Christian, 16:27; 3. Isaiah Rodriguez, Knappa, 16:45; 4. Taylor Fox, Union, 16:48; 5. Trevor Nichols, 16:49; 6. Caleb Brown, Pine Eagle, 17:00; 7. Israel O'Reilly, Union, 17:02; 8. Justus Jackson, St. Stephen’s Academy, 17:17; 9. Ansen Converse, Bandon, 17:17; 10. Ethan Slayden, East Linn Christian, 17:22. Also: 16. Damian Avalos, Bandon, 17:53; 17. Charlie Ells, Bandon, 17:56; 20. Carter Brown, Bandon, 18:01; 21. Gabe Swan, Myrtle Point, 18:13; 25. Aidan Lilienthal, Myrtle Point, 18:19; 27. Daniel Cabrera, Bandon, 18:26; 31. Josh MInkler, Bandon, 18:41; 39. Hunter Jordan, Pacific, 18:50; 41. Andrew Robertson, Bandon, 18:54; 83. Troy Warner, Myrtle Point, 20:31; 84. Logan Backman, Myrtle Point, 20:37; 93. Damian Lilienthal, Myrtle Point, 21:24; 102. Jes-C Tessman, Myrtle Point, 22:17; 106. Ryland Parker, Myrtle Point, 24:54.
Class 4A Girls
At Eugene
Team Scores: Siuslaw 81, Sisters 87, Baker 89, La Grande 117, Tillamook 119, Phoenix 146, Philomath 151, Klamath Union 153, Marist Catholic 176, Estacada 259, Astoria 300, Corbett 346.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Anika Thompson, Junction City, 17:57; 2. Ella Thorsett, Sisters, 18:22; 3. Sarah Pullen, Tillamook, 19:25; 4. Sydney Keller, Baker, 19:28; 5. Rylee Colton, Siuslaw, 19:34; 6. Aliya Larsen, Newport, 19:39; 7. Emilie Nelson, Marist Catholic, 19:45; 8. Kyla Potratz, Phoenix, 19:50; 9. Emily Tubbs, La Grande, 19:50; 10. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 19:59. Also: 13. Brea Blankenship, Siu, 20:23; 16. Gracie Freudenthal, Siuslaw, 20:43; 27. Jane Lacouture, Siuslaw, 21:26; 35. Corduroy Holbrook, Siuslaw, 21:51.
Class 4A Boys
At Eugene
Team Scores: Siuslaw 70, Philomath 77, Sisters 81, Hidden Valley 96, Tillamook 34, Phoenix 147, Marist Catholic 189, Baker 197, La Grande 207, Molalla 252, North Marion 317, Astoria 320.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Ethan Hosang, Sisters, 15:26; 2. Patrick Clayburn, North Valley, 15:58; 3. Will Thorsett, Sisters, 15:58; 4. Marshall Bush, Tillamook, 16:00; 5. Justin Ash, Baker, 16:06; 6. Cristian Mendoza, La Grande, 16:10; 7. Brody Bushnell, Philomath, 16:19; 8. Chad Hughes, Siuslaw, 16:19; 9. Samuel Ulrich, Siuslaw, 16:23; 10.Grant Bohannon, Hidden Valley, 16:31. Also: 15. Kyle Hughes, Siuslaw, 16:48; 19. Jaxon Jensen, Siuslaw, 16:59; 28. Brayden Linton, Siuslaw, 17:24; 33. Dylan Jennings, Siuslaw, 17:45; 48. Jacob Blankenship, 18:42.