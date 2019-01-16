BANDON — It was an unfamiliar situation for the Bandon girls basketball team to be in, but it all worked out in the end.
Bandon overcame a frustrating third quarter and held off a late Gold Beach rally Tuesday night for a 49-38 win, using an 11-4 run down the stretch to put away the visiting Panthers.
Brianna Seuser-Smith led all scorers with 23 points for Gold Beach and Bandon got double-figure scoring from Naomi Martin (14 points), Kennedy Turner (12) and Nikki Lakey (11).
“That was the first time in the past two seasons they’ve been in a situation like that,” Tigers coach Jordan Sammons said. “Either we’ve been able to take care of business and have it wrapped up going into the final minute or we’ve been the one trying to battle back.”
As Bandon builds under Sammons, new situations continue to present themselves.
Tuesday, playing with a lead late against a team making a run was simply another step in the growth process. Trailing 27-15 at halftime, Gold Beach rallied with a 12-6 third quarter and a 7-3 run to start the fourth that got the Panthers within two at 36-34.
But the Tigers responded, getting eight of Turner's 12 points to build its once-comfortable lead back up to nine.
But it wasn’t smooth sailing after that. Bandon has begun to play with urgency, getting the ball up the court quickly and looking to work the defense. But holding a nine-point lead with a minute left doesn’t call for urgency. It calls for patience instead, and Bandon eventually settled down to held off Gold Beach’s late charge.
“We do a good job of playing with a sense of urgency a lot, but sometimes we gotta learn time and situation,” Sammons said. “Like, ‘Hey, we’re up, we just gotta relax, take care of business, handle the ball and good things will happen.’”
Bandon was helped by the return of sophomore forward Kennedy Turner, who had missed the Tigers' first two league games because she was out of town with family.
Turner, in addition to her 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds, six of which were on the offensive end. Some of those rebounds resulted in easy putbacks and other times she kicked the ball out, extending the Tigers’ offensive possessions.
“Kennedy’s by far one of the best rebounders on the team, one of the best rebounders in the whole league,” Sammons said.
Gold Beach held the lead one time: at 2-0 when Kailina Hamilton grabbed the opening tip and raced in for a layup. But Bandon ripped off eight straight points to follow and never trailed again.
Martin hit a pair of first-half 3-pointers, the only two Bandon made all night.
“We were pretty balanced scoring all the way around, which was helpful,” Sammons said. “We got some girls stepping up.”
Seuser-Smith was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor in the second half and got to the free throw line five times, going 7-10.
Bandon visits Waldport on Friday and Gold Beach heads to Toledo.