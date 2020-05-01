Bandon Dunes has a new target date for reopening for lodging and golf by guests.
The resort had hoped to reopen on May 1, but pushed that date back to May 11, with guests able to check in on May 10 after 4 p.m.
Food service at the resort will remain take-out from the various restaurants on-site.
Resort officials are planning safety measures to protect staff members and guests, including golfers not staying on site, as well as the caddies.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the first closure in the 21-year history of Bandon Dunes.
The resort has a big few months coming up, including the opening of Sheep Ranch on June 1 and Bandon Dunes hosting the U.S. Amateur, the biggest United States Golf Association event to date at the resort in terms of stature, in August.
USGA has canceled six of its national tournaments, including last week calling off both the U.S. Girls Junior and U.S. Junior Amateur championships.
USGA also delayed the opening of entries for the U.S. Amateur and several other events.
A release about championships on the USGA website reads: The USGA will continue to rely on Center for Disease Control and World Health Organization recommendations, as well as state and local governmental guidelines in locations where championships and qualifiers are to be conducted in determining schedule considerations for the remaining six 2020 amateur championships.
The first qualifier for the Amateur is not scheduled until June 30. The start of a three-week stretch of qualifiers across the country, including July 13 and 14 at Bandon Dunes.
Caddie Relief Fund
Meanwhile, a fundraising effort for the 350 caddies at the resort has crossed the $200,000 threshold.
The Bandon Caddie Relief Fund page on www.gofundme.com had raised a little over $207,500 through Friday, including donations from more than 1,600 people.
The fundraiser has been sponsored by Greater Bandon By-the-Sea Corporation.