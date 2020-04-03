BANDON — The closure at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort will extend through April.
The resort had planned to reopen to guests and golfers on Monday, but decided this week to extend that closure through the end of the month.
“As you know, we recently made the difficult decision to close the resort through April 5, the first time Bandon Dunes has been closed in our 21-year history,” resort officials said. “Due to Oregon’s ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ order and federal social distancing guidelines, we have decided to extend our closures through the end of April. This decision continues to protect the long-term health of our staff, community and organization.”
Bandon Dunes General Manager Don Crowe made the announcement on the Bandon Dunes website this week.
“The well-being of our guests, staff, caddies and local communities continues to be our highest priority,” Crowe wrote in the message.
Bandon Dunes stayed open until late last month with several protective measures in place, including restaurants offering menu items on a take-out basis and all public surfaces being cleaned several times a day.
When the resort announced its closure, it had hoped to reopen on April 6.
“This situation continues to evolve every day, and we’re following the guidelines of the state of Oregon and public health officials to ensure that we’re acting in the best interest of our staff and guests,” Crowe said then.
A number of staff remain on site at the resort, including the maintenance crews for the golf courses and reservation staff to help guests re-book visits or set up future reservations, as well as the management team planning for the reopening.
While the resort remains closed, several other area golf courses remain open, while increasing safety measures at their sites. Unlike the resort, the other courses don’t have caddie programs or on-site lodging with housekeeping staffs and the challenge of providing meals.
Bandon Crossings south of Bandon, Coos Golf Club south of Coos Bay, Sunset Bay Golf Course near Charleston, Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport and the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge, a private club located between Coquille and Myrtle Point, all remain open to golf.
Those courses have put in restrictions including limiting power carts to one person per cart except in the case of family members or people who arrive in the same vehicle, leaving the flags in the holes on the greens, taking rakes out of bunkers and covering ball wash stations, and encouraging golfers to give playing partners short putts (called gimmies). Golfers also are required to maintain 6-foot buffers of social distancing on the courses and are not allowed to linger before and after their rounds in the clubhouse area.
The courses also are encouraging golfers to arrange their rounds by phone and paying on-line if possible to limit contact with course staff.